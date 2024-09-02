Eurotunnel breakdown triggers six-hour waits at Calais

Thousands of families returning from Continental Europe on one of the busiest days of the year encountered delays stretching to many hours at the Eurotunnel terminal at Calais after a Shuttle train broke down.

The final Sunday of the holidays for many schools was always expected to be busy.

Queues built up steadily during the day, and by early evening many families booked onto vehicle Shuttle trains to Folkestone waited for many hours, with delays extending through the night.

Jeremy Rebbeck wrote on Facebook: “Arrived at Calais at 1.30pm today, although our train wasn’t till 7.30pm French time.

“We paid a further €58 to get the 4pm train. We were then held up in customs, passport control and boarding. “We missed two trains through no fault of ours, finally managed to leave France at 6.30pm French time – only to be greeted by a broken down train in front of us!”

At 7.30pm he wrote: “Been waiting here about an hour still not moving! Other trains have been and gone beside us but no one seems to be able to fix the train in front or shunt us to another platform.”

Another motorist, Janet Bonthron wrote: “We arrived at 4.45pm for the 6.18pm train from Calais. Boarded at 7.05pm and sat stationary in hot carriage for over 90 minutes.

“Now at 9pm we’ve been moved off train and awaiting being loaded on what we are told is next train to leave. Limited information and no offers of drinks or snacks.”

Eurotunnel told waiting motorists: “Please accept our apologies for the longer than usual waiting time being experienced. We are working hard to improve the situation and want to assure you that we will get you on your way as soon as possible.”

Just after 11pm on Sunday the company posted on X: “We continue to experience disruptions on our Calais terminal due to earlier technical issues. Our teams are working hard to get everyone away as soon as possible.”

A Eurotunnel spokesperson said on Monday: “A technical issue on a train yesterday evening caused passengers travelling from France to the UK to experience delays overnight. Our teams worked hard to resolve the issue whilst keeping the safety of our customers the number one priority.

“During the disruption, which was on average three hours, food and beverages were provided to customers in the allocation lanes and inside the trains on our platforms.

“The Flexiplus lounge hours were extended and a beverage retailer within our terminal building was open all night. All customers reached their destination, and we are very sorry for the long wait times this caused.”

Some ferry passengers between Calais and Dover face problems on Monday, due to an “an ongoing technical issue” on a P&O Ferries vessel.

The shipping line is telling passengers: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”P&O Ferries also warns: “Check-in closes 120 minutes before all departures from Calais. Passengers who miss their booked sailing will be moved to the next available.”

