Eurovision 2018 final live blog: As it happens

From Digital Spy

It's time, at last, for the Eurovision 2018 final, live from Lisbon!

With a lineup including former Eurovision winner Alexander Rybak, X Factor and The Voice of Finland runner-up Saara Aalto, Britain's Got Talent 2012 finalist Ryan O'Shaughnessy and Australian Idol runner-up Jessica Mauboy, it's looking like a competitive year. And, of course, SuRie will be representing the UK with 'Storm' – the bookies' odds may not be favourable, but could her place in the running order improve her chances of doing well?

So, join us here from 8pm UK time for all the latest on the night's performances – and the all-important vote...

You Might Also Like