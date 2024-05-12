Top moments from Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in pictures

André Rhoden-Paul - BBC News
·1 min read
Nemo
Switzerland's Nemo became emotional after being crowned Eurovision winner [Reuters]

Skimpy costumes, wacky performances and furious flag-waving... it can only be Eurovision.

This year, the 68th Eurovision Song Contest took place in Malmo, Sweden.

But organisers struggled to keep the focus on the fun and sparkle, as politics and drama overshadowed the show.

Here are the best photos from the night.

Nemo
Nemo defied gravity during their performance of The Code [Getty Images]
Eden Golan
Israel's Eden Golan thanked the crowd despite receiving a chorus of boos and cheers [Getty Images]
Olly Alexander
The UK's Olly Alexander had us turning our heads with his performance of Dizzy: he finished in 18th place [Getty Images]
Silia Kapsis
Cyprus's Silia Kapsis was the youngest contestant at 17 years old [Getty Images]
Windows95man
Finland's Windows95man set the stage alight [Reuters]
Silia Kapsis
Baby Lasagna from Croatia had the crowd rocking with Rim Tim Tagi Dim, which earned him second place [Getty Images]
Bambi Thug
Bambie Thug, representing Ireland, brought Satanic vibes to Eurovision [Getty Images]
Loreen
Eurovision Queen Loreen, last year's winner, gave a cinematic performance in the break before results [Getty Images]
Conchita Wurst
Eurovision favourite Conchita Wurst also came back for an Abba tribute [Getty Images]
Malmo
Nemo screamed in delight on learning they were crowned Eurovision winner [Reuters]
Nemo lifts the trophy
Switzerland's Nemo rejoices with their Eurovision trophy [Getty Images]
Fans in Israel
Fans across the world watched the final, including these fans in Israel [Getty Images]
Activist Greta Thunberg is removed from a pro-Palestinian protest in Malmo
Activist Greta Thunberg is removed from a pro-Palestinian protest, which took place in Malmo against Israel's participation in the competition [Reuters]
