Top moments from Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in pictures

Switzerland's Nemo became emotional after being crowned Eurovision winner [Reuters]

Skimpy costumes, wacky performances and furious flag-waving... it can only be Eurovision.

This year, the 68th Eurovision Song Contest took place in Malmo, Sweden.

But organisers struggled to keep the focus on the fun and sparkle, as politics and drama overshadowed the show.

Here are the best photos from the night.

Nemo defied gravity during their performance of The Code [Getty Images]

Israel's Eden Golan thanked the crowd despite receiving a chorus of boos and cheers [Getty Images]

The UK's Olly Alexander had us turning our heads with his performance of Dizzy: he finished in 18th place [Getty Images]

Cyprus's Silia Kapsis was the youngest contestant at 17 years old [Getty Images]

Finland's Windows95man set the stage alight [Reuters]

Baby Lasagna from Croatia had the crowd rocking with Rim Tim Tagi Dim, which earned him second place [Getty Images]

Bambie Thug, representing Ireland, brought Satanic vibes to Eurovision [Getty Images]

Eurovision Queen Loreen, last year's winner, gave a cinematic performance in the break before results [Getty Images]

Eurovision favourite Conchita Wurst also came back for an Abba tribute [Getty Images]

Nemo screamed in delight on learning they were crowned Eurovision winner [Reuters]

Switzerland's Nemo rejoices with their Eurovision trophy [Getty Images]

Fans across the world watched the final, including these fans in Israel [Getty Images]