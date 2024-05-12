Top moments from Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in pictures

Switzerland has won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, which took place Saturday evening in Malmo, Sweden. Switzerland’s Nemo won with 591 points for their song “The Code,” coming ahead of Croatia in second place and Ukraine in third. This year’s wooden spoon for last place in the Contest went to Norway, with 16 points. Israel, …
Jens Büttner/Getty ImagesThere’s a certain irony to the Eurovision grand prize going to the country famous for staying neutral, given the many tiffs, clashes, and protests that roiled the famed European song contest this year.Switzerland’s Nemo took home the title Saturday night with their song “The Code,” becoming the first non-binary artist to win the competition. Switzerland hasn’t won a Eurovision contest since 1988.Nemo finished just ahead of Croatian contestant and favorite, Baby Lasagna.
Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest early Sunday with “The Code,” an operatic pop-rap ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing a nongender identity. Switzerland's contestant beat Croatian rocker Baby Lasagna to the title by winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around the world. Nemo, 24, is the first nonbinary winner of the contest that has long been embraced as a safe haven by the LGBT community.
Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour in Paris with numerous changes, including new outfits, frightening visuals and an altered set list featuring songs from “The Tortured Poets Department.” During the show on Thursday, Swift announced she was condensing her “Evermore” and “Folklore” eras into a single “Folkmore” set. In order to make room for new “TTPD” material, the ...
Taylor Swift-fever struck Paris on Thursday as the highest-grossing tour in history finally arrived in Europe, with fans treated to the first-ever performance of songs from her latest album. The Eras Tour began its European leg with four dates at the La Defense Arena in Paris. "I wish I could have toured Europe more. This is a dream crowd," the 34-year-old megastar told the ecstatic audience. There were deafening shrieks as images of typewriter sheets indicated that songs off the new album "The