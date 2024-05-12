DJ Teemu Keisteri, also known as Windows95man, representing Finland at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. (Jessica Gow/TT/AFP)

What did you miss?

This weekend's Eurovision Song Contest grand final was as mystifying as ever, with Finland's wild representative Windows95man apparently taking his cues from Bart Simpson.

Performing 17th in the musical line-up, Windows95man (real name Teemu Keisteri) decked himself in a Windows 95 cap and T-shirt whilst belting out the tune 'No Rules!' on stage, yet his denim shorts took a long time to make an appearance.

As the bespectacled artist ran around in some flesh-coloured underwear, BBC viewers reacting online were quick to point out the hilarious parallels with a gag from The Simpsons Movie.

Bart Simpson skateboarding naked in The Simpsons Movie. (20th Century Fox)

What, how and why?

Building hype for Finland's star, BBC commentator Graham Norton told the audience: "I would normally find a song like this quite resistible, but I have to say when I was in the arena for the semi-final the other night, I really liked the silly, I just really embraced the silly and it was joyful and lovely... and distracting and great.

"You've seen quite a lot of male nudity tonight... well, stand by for some more!" he warned. "I should say though, don't worry, even if there are accidents and things, there's a flesh-coloured patch in place so you won't get an eyeful".

The routine began with Windows95man jumping out of a massive denim-draped egg, and he immediately played on the fact that his outfit produced an illusion of lower-half nudity.

Despite his game hamminess, the cameras made sure to avoid any close-ups of these strange underpants, thus reminding us all of a scene from The Simpsons Movie where Bart skateboards naked through Springfield, yet everything he passes seems to hide his bits.

Windows95man eventually put on a pair of denim shorts. (Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

What was the word on social media?

As you can see below, Eurovision viewers pounced on Windows95man's bulge-avoiding staging while sharing their thoughts on social media.

In case you have missed Finland’s performance at the Eurovision song contest tonight, it was pretty much a butt naked inspired Simpson episode and people loved it. #Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/Wwkhy9DEW9 — Marcio Delgado (@marcio_delgado) May 11, 2024

At the end of the day though, Finland was there to win the competition and a load of fans even believed they fully deserved to.

WTAF = What The Actual Finland 🇫🇮



They have my vote. #Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/quj8nNl7Cg — Stephen James (@StephenJamesGBR) May 11, 2024

Finland always bring the madness 😂. No rules



How can you not love a performance starting in an egg, with hot pants flying down from the sky and a man dressed in denim samples. #Eurovision2024

pic.twitter.com/SCudX1LpXR — Tylervision (@_TylerVision) May 11, 2024

I officially understand nothing about how votes are calculated for #eurovision2024 because it never goes the way I expected. Nevertheless we had fun! Finland was robbed!!! pic.twitter.com/6VHmyXnHrc — Dr Headbutt 🐏 she/her 🌈 (@AckermansNicole) May 12, 2024

For me, Eurovision shouldn't be about politics, war or hatred.



It should be about ENTERTAINMENT.



Finland entertained the hell outta me. My winner this year!#Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/pnAcrjr9rK — MrBellyElliot (@mrbellyelliot) May 11, 2024

Finland always get the assignment don’t they #Eurovision2024 pic.twitter.com/11yqYzjuT4 — Elliot Moir (@FOElliotM) May 11, 2024

Actually love it #Finland #Eurovision2024 - and if they win it’s justice for last year pic.twitter.com/InTVVUptvt — Dr Catherine Bateson (@catbateson) May 11, 2024

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is now available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Read more: