Eurovision Song Contest final begins in Malmo following chaotic run-up

Israel’s entrant Eden Golan will perform the song Hurricane at the 68th song contest final (TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Ima)

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Final has begun in Malmo, Sweden, following a chaotic run-up.

The hugely popular televised final began at 8pm with a performance by host country Sweden, followed by Ukraine.

It will feature performances from a total of 25 countries, including UK entry Olly Alexander, and Israel’s Eden Golan.

There have been large protests in the centre of Malmo in response to Israel’s participation in the final, amidst its ongoing war on Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protesters shouted at fans as they headed into the Malmo Arena on Saturday evening.

Demonstrators shouted "free Palestine" and "shame". Several protesters were forcibly detained and taken away by police.

Meanwhile Dutch entry Joost Klein, 26, has been disqualified from the grand final while Swedish police investigate a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said.

Protesters at a demonstration, against Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo on Saturday (via REUTERS)

A statement from the EBU said: “The Dutch artist Joost Klein will not be competing in the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“Swedish police have investigated a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final.”

During the dress rehearsals at the Malmo Arena earlier on Saturday, French contestant Slimane stopped singing Mon Amour to call for peace amid the war between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile Ireland’s Eurovision entry Bambie Thug missed Saturday’s dress rehearsal, as they accused the Israeli broadcaster, Kan, of a rule break.

The singer has previously hit out at Israel’s representative, Eden Golan, competing in the contest, and been outspoken about their pro-Palestine views before becoming the first Irish qualifier since 2018.

Joost Klein has been disqualified (PA Media)

In an Instagram story, they said: “I have raised multiple complaints to the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) regarding instances I have experienced this week.

“Earlier today they confirmed to my delegation in front of others that Kan’s commentator had broken the rules of conduct during the Eurovision semi-final.

“I have been patiently waiting to hear what action is set to be taken by the EBU following this rule break. I have since seen a statement by EBU director general Noel Curran which contradicts this earlier confirmation.

“I am still waiting for an official update from the EBU.

“I hope to see you on the stage tonight.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Israeli broadcaster Kan said: “We wish everyone the best of luck tonight.”

The organisers of Eurovision said: “[Bambie Thug] missed the dress rehearsal due to a situation that is currently being discussed with the EBU and song contest organisers.

“We hope that this will be resolved shortly and Bambie Thug will appear in the Grand Final show as planned.”

On Saturday evening, the spokesperson for Eurovision Song Contest’s Finnish jury revealed he had stepped down from the role, as announcing the points “does not feel right”.

Posting on his Instagram story, Kaarija, last year’s runner-up of the competition, wrote: “I have decided not to participate as the spokesperson for the Finnish jury in tonight’s Eurovision finale.

“Giving out the points does not feel right.”

For the full running order and how to watch the Eurovision final, click here.