EU's new top foreign policy officials visit Ukraine in show of solidarity

KYIV (Reuters) - European Council president Antonio Costa and Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, using the first day in their new roles to send a message of support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"From day one of the war, the EU has stood by the side of Ukraine," Costa posted on X alongside an image of himself, Kallas and EU enlargement chief Marta Kos arriving via train.

"From day one of our mandate, we are reaffirming our unwavering support to the Ukrainian people."

Both Kallas and Costa have been strong supporters of Ukraine since Russia's February 2022 invasion, and their visit comes as Kyiv struggles to fend off a grinding Russian offensive and the uncertainty of U.S. policy toward it when Donald Trump takes office next month.

The EU says its institutions and member countries have made available some $133 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the war.

"In my first visit since taking up office, my message is clear: the European Union wants Ukraine to win this war," Kallas wrote on X. "We will do whatever it takes for that."

(Reporting by Dan Peleschuk; Additional reporting by Andrew Gray in Brussels; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Frances Kerry)