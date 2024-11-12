EU's top new leaders face Brussels lawmakers in divisive confirmation hearings

Dan Jorgensen, the nominee to become the European Union's energy commissioner, faces a confirmation hearing before European Parliament committees, in Brussels, Belgium November 5, 2024.

EU heavyweights, including ex-Estonian PM Kaja Kallas and ex-French FM Stephane Sejourne, face Brussels lawmakers Tuesday in confirmation hearings revealing bloc’s political rifts. Kallas and Sejourne, tapped as vice-presidents by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, are among six nominees for leadership roles in the new European Commission.

The heavyweights of the EU's new top team are to be quizzed by lawmakers in Brussels on Tuesday during confirmation hearings that are set to lay bare political dividing lines within the bloc.

Estonia's ex-prime minister Kaja Kallas and France's ex-foreign minister Stephane Sejourne are among six vice-presidents chosen by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen to lead her new European Commission -- and set to face scrutiny from parliament.

A hawkish critic of Russia, Kallas, 47, has been tapped as the European Union's new top diplomat, while Sejourne, 39, is to take charge of the 27-nation bloc's industrial strategy.

Entrusted with two highly sensitive portfolios as the EU seeks to navigate the war in Ukraine, Donald Trump's return to the White House and the bloc's declining competitiveness vis-a-vis the United States and China, both will have to prove their worth.

Yet political power plays might see others face the toughest questioning.

Lawmakers on the centre and left are unhappy that Fitto, of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right Brothers of Italy party, was handed a powerful vice-presidency with the cohesion and reforms brief.

