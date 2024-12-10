Euston caves and puts train times on infamous billboard after commuter anger

London Euston will display train times on its infamous giant billboard following a backlash from commuters.

The giant screen had displayed adverts since the start of the year but was switched off in October after complaints it was taking priority over train time information.

Network Rail bosses said the 200ft screen will be turned back on from Wednesday “in response to feedback from passengers wanting to see a return of a large focal point on the concourse for travel information”.

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial to display travel information on Euston station’s large screen this week.”

Euston is bringing back more detailed train information screens - georgeclerk/iStock

Heidi Alexander, the Transport Secretary, praised Network Rail for following a “five point plan” to improve the country’s 10th busiest station, which last year saw more than 36 million people passing through it.

Formerly one of the most detailed train information screens at a British railway station, the Euston departures board was replaced with a 2,500 sq ft LED hoarding beaming out advertisements for holidays, computer software and new films.

Actual train time information was relegated to a number of smaller screens dotted around the concourse, leading to complaints from passengers that they could not see when to board departing services.

Ms Alexander said: “We’ve been clear the station simply hasn’t been good enough for customers, and that’s why we recently tasked Network Rail with making immediate improvements to address crowding and give passengers the experience they deserve.”

Plans to turn the screen back on appears to contradict Network Rail’s position in October when Louise Haigh, the former transport secretary, ordered it to be powered down.

A spokesman said at the time: “We will never be going back to a bulkhead departure board. However popular it was, the facts prove that it was a hindrance to moving around the station. Bringing it back would make things even worse.”

Network Rail bosses also faced severe criticism over train delays at Euston, with station staff making things worse by refusing to display train departures on the screens until only a few minutes in advance, leading to the infamous “Euston rush”.

Last October the Office of Rail and Road issued Network Rail with a safety improvement notice over the state of the crowds at Euston. It described passengers sustaining minor injuries after “crowding reaching unacceptable levels” during three particularly bad incidents over the summer. The notice was later lifted.

Returning Euston back to normal working practices, with departures advertised on the big screen and trains advertised well in advance of departure, has been described by Network Rail as a series of “trials” – despite these practices being normal for the other 2,500 railway stations around the country.

Known as the Euston Motion+, the giant screen is owned by French advertising company JCDecaux. It was installed last year and commissioned in January with adverts for energy company Ovo.