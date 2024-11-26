Euston and Euston Square underground stations need to be urgently upgraded, leaked report reveals

A sign for the London Underground seen through closed shutters at Euston station (PA Wire)

Euston and Euston Square underground stations urgently need upgrading or face becoming overcrowded at peak hours, a leaked report has revealed.

TfL staff regularly have to prevent passengers from entering the station “multiple times per day during peak service” a report by engineers who have worked on design at the station noted.

The engineers have warned that despite the critical situation “there is no clear direction” to sort issues at both Euston underground stations, adding ticket turnstiles, where passengers tap in and out, are regularly closed to keep passengers safe.

The Euston London Underground Way Forward, which has been seen by the Standard, also warned Euston Square does not meet fire regulations and that neither station would meet the current rules required to build a new underground station.

The existing station designs are instead covered by “grandfather rights” - which allow older regulations to be used at the sites.

In response to the report, Transport for London (TfL) said it would never allow a TfL-run station to become unsafe and continues to provide “accessible and efficient facilities for everyone”.

The biggest concern for station staff at Euston Square was “passenger congestion” where platforms are accessed by a single, narrow stairway at the western end of the station.

The report said: “In the peak service passengers either struggle to, or are unable to, exit from platform level. This is due to passengers who are trying to access the platforms blocking the stairs.

“TfL operational staff are regularly required to close the gate line to prevent passengers entering the station.”

It also explained that there is regular queuing at street level at the station during peak hours.

The report later highlighted how there is “no opportunity for passengers on the platform to safely exit the station” if an incident occurs due to “a significant ‘dead end’ to both of the platforms, which is a major non-compliance with LU Standards and Fire Regulations”.

The engineers explained if a small fire happened on a train and it was forced to pull into a station and evacuate those on board, passengers on the platform may not have a safe exit.

The report said: "Passengers on the platform should be warned to evacuate before the train arrives. However, the incident may prevent safe egress (exit) for passengers on the 'dead end' side of the incident (either those waiting or those detraining) 'trapping' them in an enclosed space with no safe means of egress.

"This configuration would not be permitted as part of a new build station."

Both stations were meant to be upgraded and expanded when HS2 rebuilt the mainline station but the brakes were put on plans for the high-speed rail to reach Euston by the then-Conservative Government in 2023.

At one stage a tunnel was even proposed between HS2 Euston and Euston Square underground stations.

The report was written in March 2024 by engineers who had managed design for the London Underground and Crossrail 2 scopes at Euston. The report’s authors had over 25 years of combined experience working on similar rail projects in London

Labour confirmed that HS2 will go to Euston in their October budget but it is not yet clear how the line to Euston will be funded, with the previous Tory administration having sought to do so with private finance.

It is also unclear how changes to Euston and Euston Square underground stations would be funded.

Meanwhile, Euston rail station continues to make headlines as the station becomes crowded, with passengers locked out of the station while it calms down in extreme cases.

A new alert about “dangerous” overcrowding at Euston station was issued by the capital’s passenger watchdog recently.

Since then changes have been made to tackle the “Euston rush” by allowing passengers to board trains earlier.

The Euston London Underground Way Forward report made it clear both underground stations would need upgrading even without HS2 due to increasing passenger numbers.

It added that solutions at the station are “made chronically challenging by a lack of a clear strategy” - adding that TfL, HS2 and Network Rail have misaligned aspirations.

The report listed Camden Council, TfL and Network Rail as stakeholders.

It also revealed one proposal to not include Step Free Access "looks to challenge the Disability Discrimination Act 1995".

In response, TfL said it did not produce or commission the report.

It added that station staff undergo congestion and evacuation refresher training every six months, including routes for disabled customers and explained TfL produces congestion control and evacuation plans for all London Underground-managed stations.

A TfL spokesperson told the Standard: "We would never allow a situation where a TfL-run station was unsafe. We are working with Department for Transport, HS2 and other partners to ensure Euston and Euston Square Underground stations can accommodate forecast demand and continue to provide safe, accessible and efficient facilities for everyone."