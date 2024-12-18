Euston HS2 station: New twist in saga as Government says £5bn terminus will only have six platforms

The new HS2 station at Euston will have just six platforms, the Government has confirmed.

Rail commentators fear this could result in a lack of capacity should HS2 ever be extended north of Birmingham.

Details about the Labour government’s plans emerged on Tuesday via a parliamentary written answer from rail minister Lord Hendy.

He had been asked by Lord Berkeley, a Labour peer who has taken a close interest in the cost of HS2, how many HS2 trains per hour were planned at Euston, and how many station platforms they were expected to occupy.

Lord Hendy replied: “The new HS2 station will consist of six platforms, which can support up to 10 HS2 trains per hour.

“No decisions have been made on the train services that will run when HS2 opens, and this will be subject to future consultation.”

Gareth Dennis, the rail engineer, author and commentator, told The Standard: “Unless there is a clear plan that integrates both station sites into one shared station with appropriate adjustments, this will kneecap the GB rail network for a generation or more.

“The idea that a future high speed rail network of 17 trains per hour or more is not being planned for is extremely worrying.

“To lose the opportunity to build a large, spacious and resilient station in London will have massive impacts on the ability to run local services in the Midlands and the North for decades.”

William Barter, a rail consultant, said that having only six platforms at Euston would mean that HS2 would never be able to fulfil its full potential. He described the situation as “lunacy”.

Steve Coe, a former assistant general secretary at the rail union TSSA, said building only six platforms was “incredibly shortsighted”.

He added: “Unless Euston is rebuilt with 11 platforms, HS2 will never be able to provide the increased capacity that our railways desperately need. A huge amount of money spent for relatively little gain.”

Old Oak Common: the steel and concrete floor is being laid inside the “station box” (Ross Lydall)

There will also be six HS2 platforms at Old Oak Common station in north-west London, which will be used as the line’s southern terminus when HS2 trains start running around 2030.

However the Old Oak Common HS2 platforms will be 400m long - meaning each can accommodate two HS2 trains at a time.

There is no opening date for the HS2 station at Euston.

Lord Hendy recently told the transport select committee that his aim was for the HS2 station at Euston to share a concourse with a renovated mainline station.

The original 2015 plan was for the HS2 station at Euston to be built in two phases, adjacent to the mainline station, and have 11 platforms.

But following the Oakervee review in 2020, the Department for Transport switched in 2021 to a “simpler design” for Euston, of 10 platforms that were all to be built in a single phase.

Then in 2023, as HS2’s costs continued to escalate, the Tory government switched to a six-platform design then ordered the work at Euston to be mothballed for two years.

Several months later, in October 2023, the then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Tory party conference that he had decided to axe HS2’s northern leg.

Mr Sunak also confirmed that private sector investment would be needed to deliver the HS2 station at Euston.

It was also reported on Tuesday that the cost of completing the first phase of HS2 between London and Birmingham had increased by £9bn, to £80bn at current prices.

When work at Euston was paused in 2023, the cost of the HS2 station was estimated to have increased from its original £2.6bn budget to £4.8bn (both at 2019 prices).

In a 2022/23 report, the public accounts committee said the £2.6bn budget for Euston was “completely unrealistic” and said that, eight years after the scheme was devised, the DfT “still does not know what it is trying to achieve with the station and what sort of regeneration it will support”.

Switching from an 11-platform to a 10-platform design meant that £106m of work was wasted, according to the National Audit Office.