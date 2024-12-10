Euston’s large advertising screen to be used for train information

A controversial large advertising screen above the concourse at Euston railway station will be used to display train information, Network Rail said.

The screen stopped being used to show adverts in October when then-transport secretary Louise Haigh ordered Network Rail to improve how it manages the station.

The Government-owned company was previously criticised for converting the main concourse departures board into a large advertising screen, with smaller train information boards installed elsewhere.

Ms Haigh’s successor, Heidi Alexander, said: “I’m pleased to see Network Rail taking action and making progress on its five-point plan to alleviate some of the issues faced at Euston – particularly at this time of year, when the festive period brings an increase in passengers.

“We’ve been clear the station simply hasn’t been good enough for customers, and that’s why we recently tasked Network Rail with making immediate improvements to address crowding and give passengers the experience they deserve.”

Gary Walsh, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “After listening to our passengers, we’re pleased to launch a trial to display travel information on Euston station’s large screen this week.

“Our five-point plan is all about making quick and effective improvements to make journeys smoother for everyone and we’re really pleased to be able to deliver this in time for the busy festive travel period.”

Network Rail added it has received a “positive” response to an initiative enabling passengers to board some services earlier.

On September 26 last year, regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) issued an improvement notice to Network Rail in relation to Euston, accusing the company of failing to prevent safety risks from “unacceptable” overcrowding.

The ORR found Network Rail complied with the notice on December 15 2023, but concerns about the station continued.

Watchdog London TravelWatch said in early October that “last-minute announcements” caused passengers to “rush to platforms”, and staff “appear overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of people”.