Train station Wi-Fi cyber attack: King's Cross, Paddington and Victoria among major London stations hit in 'cyber security incident'

London Euston is among the stations targeted in the cyber attack (PA Wire)

Ten of London’s biggest train stations have had their Wi-Fi hacked in a “cyber security incident”.

Police are investigating after the attack on Wi-Fi networks at 19 stations across the UK managed by the Network Rail.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations. This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway.”

The Manchester Evening News reported people logging onto the Wi-Fi seeing a webpage containing details of terrorist incidents in the UK and abroad.

Wi-Fi services at the affected stations were suspended on Wednesday night and were still down on Thursday morning.

Ten stations in London have been affected by the hack.

They are: Euston, Victoria, King’s Cross, London Bridge, Cannon Street, Charing Cross, Liverpool Street, Paddington, Clapham Junction and Waterloo.

Other stations targeted by the hack include Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Glasgow Central, Leeds City, Liverpool Lime Street, Bristol Temple Meads, Edinburgh Waverley, Reading, Guildford.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a cyber-attack that affected some Network Rail Wi-Fi services, reported to us at around 5.03pm today (25 September). We are working with Network Rail to investigate the incident.”

This story is being updated.