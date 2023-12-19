What is assisted dying and where is it legal? Dame Esther Rantzen joins Dignitas amid cancer diagnosis

Assisted dying is illegal in the UK and can be treated as murder or manslaughter (Lynne Cameron/PA Wire)

Dame Esther Rantzen has said she is considering the option of assisted dying if her lung cancer treatment does not improve her condition.

The 83-year-old Childline founder and broadcaster has decided to join Swiss assisted dying organisation Dignitas.

In may, she revealed that her cancer had progressed to stage four.

In an interview with BBC’s The Today Podcast, she called for a free vote on assisted dying as she feels it is “important that the law catches up with what the country wants”.

She added that her next scan in a few weeks’ time will tell her “whether the miracle drug is performing its miracle or whether it’s given up”.

She said: “I have joined Dignitas. I have in my brain thought, well, if the next scan says nothing’s working I might buzz off to Zurich – but it puts my family and friends in a difficult position because they would want to go with me.

“And that means that the police might prosecute them. So we’ve got to do something. At the moment, it’s not really working, is it?”

She said that her family has said it is her decision to make, adding: “I explained to them that actually I don’t want their last memories of me to be painful because if you watch someone you love having a bad death, that memory obliterates all the happy times and I don’t want that to happen.

“I don’t want to be that sort of victim in their lives.”

Dame Esther added she was unsure if she would live to see her last birthday on June 22, so it has been “very unexpected” that she has made it to the Christmas period.

What is assisted dying?

Assisted dying is sometimes referred to as physician-assisted suicide (PAS) - it means a doctor knowingly helping someone to end their life. This person may be experiencing pain and suffering and has received a terminally ill diagnosis. Their doctor should use the most effective, painless method.

Sometimes, doctors will provide someone with a drug they can take to end their life. A lethal dose of opioids, for example.

Story continues

In contrast to euthanasia and assisted suicide, assisted dying would apply to terminally ill people only. Moreover, assisted dying incorporates both physician-assisted suicide and voluntary euthanasia.

Is assisted dying legal in the UK?

Assisted suicide is illegal under the terms of the Suicide Act (1961) and is punishable by up to 14 years' imprisonment.

Where is assisted dying legal?

Around the world, assistant dying is currently allowed in:

Switzerland

The Netherlands

Belgium

Luxembourg

Canada

New Zealand

Australia

Washington, USA

Oregon, USA

California, USA

What is euthanasia?

The NHS defines euthanasia as the act of deliberately ending a person’s life to relieve suffering. It says, for example, that it could be considered euthanasia if a doctor deliberately gave a patient with a terminal illness a drug they do not otherwise need, such as an overdose of sedatives or muscle relaxant, with the sole aim of ending their life.

Euthanasia can take several different forms:

Active vs. passive

Purposely giving someone a lethal dose of a sedative, often administered by a doctor, is considered active euthanasia.

Passive euthanasia is sometimes described as withholding or limiting life-sustaining treatments so that a person passes more quickly. A doctor may also prescribe increasingly high doses of painkilling medication. Over time, the doses may become toxic.

Palliative care focuses on keeping people as comfortable as possible at the end of their life. For example, a palliative-care doctor might allow someone approaching death to stop taking a medication that causes unpleasant side effects or take a higher dose of medication to treat their pain.

Voluntary vs. non-voluntary

Voluntary euthanasia is described as someone making a conscious decision to seek help with ending their life. But the person must give their full consent and show that they fully understand what is about to happen.

Non-voluntary euthanasia involves someone else making the decision to end someone’s life, often a close family member. This is generally done when someone is completely unconscious or permanently incapacitated. It often involves passive euthanasia, such as withdrawing life support from someone who is showing no signs of brain activity.

Self-administered euthanasia

This is when the patient administers the means of death.

Other-administered euthanasia

Someone other than the patient administers the means of death.

Assisted suicide

Assisted suicide is not euthanasia. But like it, it is the other form of assisted dying.

Assisted suicide is the act of deliberately assisting another person to end their lives. If relative of a person with a terminal illness obtained strong sedatives, knowing the person intended to use them to kill themselves, the relative may be considered to be assisting suicide.It is also sometimes referred to as physician-assisted suicide (PAS), means a doctor knowingly helps someone to end their life. This person may be experiencing pain and suffering, or may have received a terminally ill diagnosis. Their doctor should use the most effective, painless method.

Where is euthanasia legal?

In the UK, euthanasia is illegal and can be treated as murder or manslaughter.

“Assisting or encouraging” another person’s suicide is illegal in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. There is no specific offence for assisting or encouraging suicide in Scotland.

Around the world, euthanasia is currently allowed in the following places: