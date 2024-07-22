Eva Longoria Favors Sharp Shoulders in Cutout Dress at Global Gift Gala Marbella 2024

Eva Longoria embraced an asymmetrical silhouette on Sunday while attending the 2024 Global Gift Gala in Marbella, Spain.

The actress selected a flared scarlet gown featuring cutouts and a padded shoulder. She accessorized with chunky hoop earrings, a dainty bracelet and cocktail rings.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala on July 21 in Marbella, Spain.

Wearing her brunette tresses in a sleek ponytail, Longoria’s makeup consisted of rosy blush and a glossy nude lip.

Stylist Maeve Reilly, who also counts Megan Fox and singer Coco Jones as clients, currently works with Longoria.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala on July 21 in Marbella, Spain.

In June, Longoria favored monochrome hues while promoting her latest project “Land of Women.” The actress, producer and filmmaker made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and later appeared on the red carpet for the premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series.

For her late-night appearance, Longoria fashioned an oversize white blazer as a dress. She also added on matching stilettos and gold jewelry.

Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala on July 21 in Marbella, Spain.

Following her appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Longoria attended the world premiere of “Land of Women” in New York City. The actress made a wardrobe change for the event, modeling a strapless black dress courtesy of Ermanno Scervino. Her minimalist frock debuted on the runway during the Italian label’s fall 2024 fashion show.

After monochrome hues had a major moment on the runways of Gucci, Chloé and Carven during their spring 2024 presentations, shades of black and white have made their way to the red carpet. Pared-down palettes were popular among attendees during awards season, with stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Carey Mulligan and Keri Russell embracing the trend at the Golden Globes and the Oscars.

