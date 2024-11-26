Eva Longoria Holds Hands with 6-Year-Old Son Santi as They Pose on the Red Carpet at“ Moana 2 ”Premiere in Los Angeles

The actress shares her son Santiago with husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Eva Longoria and Santiago Enrique Bastón attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2"

Eva Longoria had an extra special plus one with her on the red carpet!

On Monday, Nov. 25, the actress, 49, attended the premiere of Disney's Moana 2 in Los Angeles, Calif., and was joined by her 6-year-old son Santiago "Santi" as the mother-son duo walked the red carpet. Longoria held hands with her son, who even got to pose with Moana herself as they prepared to go into the movie.

Longoria opted for a casual look, wearing blue jeans and a black blazer, while her son wore a white button-up shirt and grey shorts as he smiled for the photo.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Eva Longoria and Santiago Enrique Bastón with Moana attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana 2"

Longoria shares her son with husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón.

In a cover story for Marie Claire's “Age Issue," Longoria shared that she has been living between Spain and Mexico with her husband and their son for the last few years now.

Longoria told the outlet that despite spending her “whole adult life” in L.A., she noticed the city was “changing."

“The vibe was different,” she explained, “and then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Eva Longoria and Santi

In October, the Desperate Housewives alum attended the Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris with her son Santi by her side. The duo walked the red carpet together and posed for photos. Longoria wore a dazzling silver strapless, floor-length gown for the occasion. Her dress featured intricate designs embellished with sequins and overlaid on a sheer fabric.

Meanwhile, Santiago looked adorably dapper in a tiny black tux with a button-up shirt underneath. He completed his ensemble with a pair of white sneakers with Velcro straps. Santiago seemed to be recovering from an injury, as he also wore a bright pink cast on his left arm.

As they posed for photos, the two were captured holding hands with matching smiles on their faces. At one point, Longoria tenderly cradled Santiago's chin with her hand.