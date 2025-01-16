Eva Longoria Pledges $1 Million to the Latino Community Foundation and California Community Foundation amid L.A. Fires

The actress made her contribution with support from the Bezos Courage & Civility Award, which is presented by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Eva Longoria is showing her support for those affected by the ongoing Los Angeles fires.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the actress's foundation (Eva Longoria Foundation) pledged $1 million to Julián Castro's Latino Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.

Both groups work with front-line, grassroots organizations deep in their communities.

Longoria, 49, pledged with support from funds from her Bezos Courage & Civility Award, presented by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, to "leaders who aim high and pursue solutions with courage and civility." With the award, Longoria was given $50 million to direct to the charities of her choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was really lucky to get the Courage and Civility Award from Lauren and Jeff," the Desperate Housewives alum said on the Tuesday, Jan. 14, edition of TODAY with Jenna & Friends. "That's really dedicated to what my foundation has always been doing, which is education and entrepreneurship and economic mobility."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Paris Hilton Launches Emergency Fund for Fire Victims, Donates $100,000

"But when something like this happens, we were like, 'How do we pivot? We've got to do something.' I'm in a very privileged position to help. And I just was like, 'Let's do it, we got to do this,' " she continued.

Prior to making her $1 million pledge, Longoria shared on Instagram that she would match $50,000 to This Is About Humanity’s efforts "to support frontline workers, farm workers, day laborers and families impacted by the wildfires."

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, she returned to Los Angeles to help with the Eaton fire relief efforts.

Her day started at Global Empowerment Mission, where she packed and distributed fire relief and PPE care packages to the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON). She then passed out meals made by World Central Kitchen to victims, first responders and volunteers.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty va Longoria volunteers with NDLON, GEM and This is About Humanity in Los Angeles

Related: Beyoncé Makes $2.5 Million Donation to L.A. Fire Relief Funds: ‘Los Angeles We Stand with You’

There have been 25 deaths in total thus far as a result of the L.A. fires.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, as of Wednesday, the Eaton fire had burned 14,117 acres and was 45% contained.

The Hurst fire has 799 acres and is 98% contained, while the Palisades fire has burned 23,713 acres and is 21% contained.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.



Read the original article on People