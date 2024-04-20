Eva Longoria, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Geri Halliwell lead Victoria Beckham's star-studded birthday bash – all the guests

Victoria Beckham is hosting a lavish birthday party after turning 50 on Wednesday and she had quite the guest list for her bash from Hollywood legend Tom Cruise to her former Spice Girls co-stars.

The party looked incredibly swanky and HELLO! has all the best photos of the guests as they arrived for the celebrations that no one will be forgetting anytime soon. VB and her clan already looked incredible in photos shared online before the event, but see the rest of the party here…

Eva Longoria seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Eva Longoria

One of the fashion designer's closest friends, of course Eva was going to be on the guest list, and she certainly shone with her risqué outfit. The actress opted for a unique backless black dress that had a lacy design.



Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Gordon & Tana Ramsay

Gordon had already hinted that he and wife Tana were on VB's guest list, and the pair colour co-ordinated with their looks, with black being the colour of choice.



Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England

Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley & Jason Statham

Close friend Rosie arrived in style alongside her action hero fiancé. The former Burberry model looked elegant in a sweet pink dress that showed off her wonderful figure, while Jason will certainly have put himself in the running to be the next Bond with his tuxedo!



Emma Bunton and Mel C from the Spice Girls pictured arriving at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday party held at Oswald's in Mayfair, London.

Emma Bunton and Mel C

Did somebody call for a Spice Girls reunion? Emma and Mel C both headed to Victoria's lavish party, with Emma choosing a sleek black dress and Mel C stunning with her shoulderless blue gown.



Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Marc Anthony & Nadia Ferreira

David is known to be close with producer Marc and the star looked dapper in a black tuxedo, while his wife Nadia looked radiant in a sheer metallic gown.

Tom Cruise seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Tom Cruise

Jason wasn't the only leading action star in attendance as Top Gun legend Tom also scored himself an invite. The hero arrived in a fitted tuxedo and accessorised with a pair of sunglasses that would suit his 'Maverick' character.



Mel B pictured arriving at Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday party held at Oswald's in Mayfair, London.

Mel B

While many guests had opted for black outfits, 'Scary Spice' decided to buck the trend and she looked ravishing in a red-hot number as she showed up for the bash.

Geri Halliwell seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Geri Halliwell-Horner

Geri completed the Spice Girls reunion with Ginger Spice making an appearance without her husband, Christian, who is currently out in China. Not one to shy away from her colour scheme, the singer wore a splendid white dress for the event.

Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

Guy Ritchie & Jacqui Ainsley

Actor Guy and wife Jacqui made quite the entrance with their looks. Guy opted for the favoured black tuxedo, while Jacqui was a goddess in green with a lavish emerald dress.

Dave Gardner and Jessica Clarke seen attending Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday party at Oswaldâ€™s on April 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

David Gardner & Liv Tyler

David's close friend Dave and his ex-partner Liv were also in attendance at the swanky bash. Dave styled out a black tuxedo and Liv looked so elegant in her golden dress.

Joanne Beckham getting out of a taxi

Joanne Beckham

David's sister Joanne looked beautiful as she stepped out of a taxi in a slinky black dress ready to party the night away.