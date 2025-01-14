Eva Longoria Teams With Courage And Civility Award To Pledge $1M To L.A. Wildfire Relief

The Eva Longoria Foundation with support of the Courage and Civility Award on Monday pledged $1 million to support California wildfire relief efforts.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro announced the pledge on social media today, saying the funds will support both Castro’s Latino Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund and the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Recovery Fund.

More from Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

Both groups are partnering with front-line, grass-roots organizations that are deep in these communities and understand their needs.

Three wildfires are currently burning in Los Angeles Country — the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires — after starting almost a week ago. The death toll is 24 to date, with more than 38,000 acres burned and more than 3,100 structures destroyed, most in the Palisades and in Altadena where the Eaton fire started.

In March 2024, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos gave $50 million apiece from his Bezos Courage and Civility Award to Longoria and retired Navy admiral and former University of Texas System chancellor Bill McRaven. The annual prize is given to people who make significant contributions to society.

Longoria will discuss the donation further Tuesday when she co-hosts NBC’s Jenna & Friends, before heading back to L.A. to volunteer with Global Empowerment Mission and visit World Central Kitchen’s Eaton Fire operations.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.