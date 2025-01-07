'Evacuate now': Residents ordered out as Pacific Palisades fire rages in California

A brush fire threatened homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025.

A brush fire fueled by dangerously high-speed Santa Ana winds threatened homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday, prompting mass evacuation orders and power shutoffs.

"Evacuate now from the area of Palisades Area," the City of Los Angeles warned on X. "Those not in the evacuation area should shelter in place."

Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood of Los Angeles, has 9,400 homes with 27,000 residents, according to the Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce. The area has been touted by real estate brokers as an oasis of tranquility and understated elegance and home to numerous A-list celebrities.

The fire was first reported at 10:10 a.m. local time along the West Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and CalFire. It grew to 200 acres within about 90 minutes, threatening nearby homes and emitting a thick plume of black smoke.

NWS warns about extreme fire conditions

A high risk for dangerous fire weather conditions is present for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service said, adding that "widespread damaging winds and low humidities will likely cause fire starts to rapidly grow in size with extreme fire behavior."

The agency said damaging wind gusts between 50-80 mph, with isolated gusts between 80-100 mph for mountains and foothills are expected. Power outages are also expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters urge residents to use extreme caution with any potential ignition sources.

