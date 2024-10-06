Evacuation order dropped for Dutch Fire

CBC

Voters in some Municipality of Colchester areas will be asked if they support a managed deer hunt.The plebiscite will be part of the upcoming municipal election for voters in six Colchester council districts adjacent to the Town of Truro and Millbrook First Nation, where a similar hunt has happened since 2022. Deer population increases are disrupting local ecosystems, destroying property and contributing to car crashes, according to the municipality. Both candidates for mayor are in favour of a