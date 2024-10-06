Evacuation order dropped for Dutch Fire
Erin Heft reports on the Dutch Fire burning on the Nevada and Placer county lines.
Erin Heft reports on the Dutch Fire burning on the Nevada and Placer county lines.
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
A round of severe thunderstorms could sweep through southern Ontario on Sunday as a cooldown pushes into the region
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
A state of emergency has been declared in 35 counties, including Miami-Dade.
Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Milton
This week, marvel at a tree grown from an ancient seed, learn why Mount Everest is undergoing a growth spurt, discover a Viking mass burial, and more.
Bottom Feeders We may have a way of literally eating away at our planet's pollution crisis. As part of a new study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, researchers have shed additional light on a possibly game-changing bacteria that grows on common polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics, confirming that it can break down and […]
A new storm, which became Tropical Storm Milton on Saturday, is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane before taking aim on Florida this week. Milton is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Monday morning and then make landfall along the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday. The storm might make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane or stronger.
Voters in some Municipality of Colchester areas will be asked if they support a managed deer hunt.The plebiscite will be part of the upcoming municipal election for voters in six Colchester council districts adjacent to the Town of Truro and Millbrook First Nation, where a similar hunt has happened since 2022. Deer population increases are disrupting local ecosystems, destroying property and contributing to car crashes, according to the municipality. Both candidates for mayor are in favour of a
A week after Hurricane Helene overwhelmed the Southeastern U.S., homeowners hit the hardest are grappling with how they could possibly pay for the flood damage from one of the deadliest storms to hit the mainland in recent history.
October continues to bring a wet pattern across British Columbia, with the risk of accumulating snow through the weekend, as well
Communities in Florida are preparing to get hit head-on by a potential Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the state – killing 20 people, leaving thousands without power and paving a trail of wreckage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The facts emerging from Hurricane Helene's destruction are heartrending: Businesses and homes destroyed, whole communities nearly wiped out, hundreds of lives lost, hundreds of people missing.
State Sen. Kevin Corbin calls out “conspiracy theory junk” about unburied bodies and FEMA stealing money.
Your Monday commute may be affected.
The storm is forecast to make landfall midweek, according to the National Hurricane Center.
September was warm and dry here in Waterloo region and weather experts say the next few weeks will likely bring similar conditions.Frank Seglenieks is a water resources engineer and the co-ordinator of the E.D. Soulis Memorial Weather Station at the University of Waterloo. He says a two-week "really hot streak" during September saw temperatures at 5 C above what the normals are for this year. Overall, the month was about 1.5 C warmer than the average.While it was warm, Seglenieks noted there wer
Ring camera footage shows storm surge from Hurricane Helene rushing into a home.