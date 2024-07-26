Evacuation Order Issued for Borel Fire
Three employees at Canadian Timberframes near Golden, B.C., had no warning when a nearby wildfire jumped the Columbia River and "barrelled through" nearby homes, the company's co-owner said.
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
Trapped Gases NASA has released a new visualization that shows copious amounts of carbon dioxide swirling around the Earth's atmosphere. The video shows how concentrations of the gas move across the planet, driven by wind and atmospheric circulation, from January through March 2020. The level of detail is truly astonishing, allowing us to "zoom in […]
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible, officials say.
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
Driven by oceans that won't cool down, an unseasonably warm Antarctica and worsening climate change, Earth's record hot streak dialed up this week, making Sunday, then Monday, the hottest days humans have measured, according to the European climate service.
WINSTED, Conn. (AP) — Trapped inside a car, the adult black bear and cub thrashed about. The horn was blaring and the radio blasting. Outside the car, a second cub ran around in apparent distress by the Connecticut home.
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
A videographer was filming his wife on the paddleboard in Australia when he caught a large tiger shark on film swim by her.
Early humans may have played a significant role in the demise of one of the most iconic ancient species -- the woolly mammoth -- and others like it, according to new research. The arrival of early, primitive humans on Earth during the Pleistocene period, roughly 1.8 million years ago, caused a five-fold increase in extinction rates of proboscidean species, a taxonomic order of afrotherian mammals that include only one living family -- modern elephants -- and several extinct species, including the woolly mammoth, according to a paper published Wednesday in Science.
Storm threat arises in Ontario & Quebec, with the most severe potential in Eastern Ontario and SW Quebec. Localized flooding will be the largest threat as training thunderstorms could lead to excess rainfall over a single region. Rotating storms increase in potential the closer we get to the Ottawa Valley. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon killed three people in Taiwan as it approached the island on Wednesday, while people trapped by rising floodwaters in the Philippines called for help in the Southeast Asian nation where at least 13 died.
There has been "significant loss" in the national park's township because of the blaze.
King Charles III was a champion of environmental causes long before he ascended to the British throne. And, fittingly, in the first full year of his reign, the British monarchy introduced a slew of measures to tackle its rising carbon emissions.
Much of the Philippine capital remained underwater Thursday after deadly Typhoon Gaemi worsened torrential monsoon rains that lashed the country, trapping thousands of people in rising flood waters and causing widespread damage.
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Parks Canada says crews in the town of Jasper are fighting flames that are jumping from building to building but critical infrastructure has so far been protected.
A cold front slicing through Atlantic Canada will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms to the Maritime provinces on Thursday, before setting its sights on Newfoundland Friday