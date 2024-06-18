Evacuation order issued for fast-moving Yolo County grass fire
Evacuation order issued for fast-moving Yolo County grass fire
Evacuation order issued for fast-moving Yolo County grass fire
TORONTO — A dispute at a business that conducts financial transactions escalated into a shooting that left three people – including the gunman – dead on Monday, Toronto police said as they investigated the incident that took place near a daycare and a school. Investigators said they responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a commercial building. Two men and a woman died, they said. "We believe that the individual responsible for the shooting is among the deceased," Det. Sgt.
Dennis was one of countless victims of a massive global criminal operation predominantly run by predominantly Chinese gangs who have built a multibillion-dollar scam industry in Southeast Asia.
The geological record of the region indicates on average, these mega earthquake and tsunami events happen every 500 years.
The family was last seen with Rory Atwood, who has since been arrested in connection with remains found on his property
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.
Seventeen-year-old Marian Pannalossy cuts a striking figure wherever she goes in Archer’s Post, a small town 200 miles north of Nairobi. She lives alone and is light-skinned in a place where mixed-race people are a rarity and therefore ostracized.
Arianna Battelle died in October 2020 after being severely beaten for bedwetting. Now her father, Justin Hopper, has been convicted of murdering her
"A Donald Trump supporter hired me to watch his neighbor because he was convinced his neighbor was 'a Soviet.'"
A couple taking a walk in Katy on Saturday morning found the baby, who had just been born, police said
BERLIN (AP) — German investigators announced Monday that they seized cocaine worth 2.6 billion euros ($2.78 billion) from several container ships and arrested seven people in what they called the biggest ever cocaine find in the country.
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
Donald Trump loyalist Anthony Hudson initially slammed the clip shared on his social media as “STUPID and DISRESPECTFUL” but soon performed a bonkers 180.
More than 8,000 members of a union representing LCBO workers have voted in favour of going on strike.The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) says 97 per cent of members who took part in the vote, were in favour of a strike. Some 8,060 LCBO workers participated — roughly 86 per cent — making it their largest strike vote ever. "Your bargaining team is back at the table this week. Armed with this powerful strike vote, we will reinforce our key demands in this round," an announcement on t
A New Brunswick woman will serve house arrest for her neglect of 12 horses that were found dead on her former property near Stanley in spring 2023.Court of King's Bench Justice E. Thomas Christie sentenced Charlotte Bright, 76, to six months of house arrest, to be followed by six months under a curfew order.Following that, she'll have to spend another 12 months under the conditions that she attend counselling, report to a corrections supervisor and be of good behaviour, followed by 12 months of
Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs said officials did not spot the boy in the water at first because it was "so cloudy"
Three people have died after a shooting inside a North York business on Monday and Toronto police say they believe the shooter was among the dead.The shooting happened inside an office on Mallard Road, near Don Mills Road, north of Lawrence Avenue E. The office is near a daycare and a school.Police said two men and a woman died. Officers were called to the business for the sound of gunshots at about 3:25 p.m.Det.-Sgt. Alan Bartlett, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service's homicide and miss
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
Two separate tropical systems are forecast to strengthen this week in what's expected to be a doozy of an Atlantic hurricane season.
Shannan Gilbert disappeared in 2010, and the last record of her is a chilling 911 call she placed on the night she vanished
DENVER (AP) — Officers shot and killed a woman who was holding a large, hunting-style knife at an intersection in downtown Denver on Sunday, police said.