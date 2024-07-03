Evacuation order issued for parts of Tehachapi due to wildfire
The 'Orchard Fire' burning in Southeast, Tehachapi caused an evacuation order Wednesday evening. The fire is burning off Highline and Tehachapi Willow Springs Roads.
The 'Orchard Fire' burning in Southeast, Tehachapi caused an evacuation order Wednesday evening. The fire is burning off Highline and Tehachapi Willow Springs Roads.
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm heading toward Jamaica after earlier crossing islands in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least six people.
A passing cold front will be the trigger for thunderstorms with heavy rain to develop across much of Ontario on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl was roaring by Jamaica Wednesday, bringing fierce winds and heavy rain after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.
As global temperatures keep rising, the rush to fully electrify one of the poorest regions in the United States is more urgent than ever.
A powerful and dangerous Hurricane Beryl is churning the Caribbean Sea. Get the latest tropical forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Hurricane Beryl could bring up to 8 feet of storm surge in Jamaica.
NEW YORK (AP) — Imagine stepping into a life-sized whale carcass decoy and steering it into deep water. You're looking — yes, looking — for a group of hungry sharks to spark a feeding frenzy. To attract them, you shoot out hundreds of gallons of synthetic blood and chum. Then watch them lose it.
To save the imperiled spotted owl from potential extinction, U.S. wildlife officials are embracing a contentious plan to deploy trained shooters into dense West Coast forests to kill almost a half-million barred owls that are crowding out their cousins.
Beryl weakened slightly into a Category 4 storm Tuesday from the monster Category 5 hurricane it became overnight.
Several major brands have recalled certain heat pump models in Canada because they can switch from air conditioning to heating mode following a power interruption.The recall affects Daikin, Amana and Goodman brands.The recall doesn't affect heat pumps installed for free through a P.E.I. government program for low-income homeowners, according to the province's Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.'While the provincial free heat pump program does install some Daikin units, the reca
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews
CALGARY — Calgary’s month-long water conservation crisis is one big step closer to being over, as the mayor announced Tuesday that residents are no longer being asked to restrict their indoor water use.
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
At least 25 municipalities in the state of Veracruz suffered some type of damage as a result of the heavy rains caused by tropical storm Chris. State Civil Protection authorities said that five temporary shelters were activated, and 62 people were sheltered in them. According to authorities, hundreds of homes sustained some type of damage, landslides caused blockages on state highways and two rivers overflowed their banks.
SURREY, B.C. — FortisBC says it has become the first utility in North America to automatically designate a portion of its residential customers' natural gas use to renewable natural gas, or RNG.
Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
The meteorologist leading NOAA’s 2022 hurricane field program describes flying through eyewalls and the technology in these airborne labs for tracking rapid intensification in real time.