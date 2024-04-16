Evacuation ordered in Durango after liquid natural gas spill
Canada's first tornado of the year has been officially recorded, hitting an area of southwestern Ontario last month –– tying the provincial record for its earliest ever documented
“I’m guessing 20 to 30 people were watching.”
OTTAWA — Canadians who filed their taxes by the middle of March are among those who may have already received the first instalment of the Canada carbon rebate. Qualified residents of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and all four Atlantic provinces started receiving the first of four instalments Monday. Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those filing after Monday will have to wait until June or July. The payments, based on household
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province this week
The tree-dwelling animal had “large” eyes and a “square” tail. Take a look.
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of southern Alberta as a swath of wintry impacts will push through, likely to disrupt travel
Indigenous communities are sounding the alarm as the wildfire season gets underway. On Wednesday, the federal government announced new funding to help the 48 First Nations in Alberta hire emergency management coordinators, promising that more funding would be on the way. But with wildfires already sparking evacuation orders, several chiefs tell Global News that the announcement is both too little and too late. Heather Yourex-West reports.
For the past two winters, Ukraine has withstood a barrage of Russian airstrikes seeking to disable its energy infrastructure, plunge its citizens into darkness and use the freezing temperatures as a weapon of war.
European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. Germany's economy ministry said it was aware of the "very serious situation" of German companies and has been examining funding options with the industry for over a year.
It may look innocent, but garlic mustard can be bad for the environment
Ontario and the federal government say they have reached a deal to drop an assessment of the province's Highway 413 project after the Federal Court ruled it can be set aside.In a news release on Monday, officials said the provincial and federal governments have agreed to a "collaborative process to assess and manage the issues around federal species at risk throughout Ontario's planning of the project."The new deal means the highway project can proceed without a full-fledged federal environmenta
TORONTO — Hydro One says thousands of Ontario residents were without power Saturday as high winds blew across much of the province. The electricity distributor says about 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday evening, down from over 26,000 early in the day. Hydro One says crews are out in full force responding to the outages, caused mostly by wind blowing trees and branches down onto distribution lines. It says the highest winds are coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, while it is
Scientists discovered the elusive animal in a meadow of Argentina, but its escape complicated their research.
MONTREAL — As darkness settled during last week's total solar eclipse, Japanese macaques turned their backs to the sun and red crowned cranes went uncharacteristically quiet. But the Himalayan black bears just slept as if nothing was happening. A Quebec zoo took advantage of last Monday's total solar eclipse to study the behaviours of some of its animals. The zoo's research and conservation department was approached by an astrophysics professor from the Université du Québec à Montréal about taki
The new species survives human pressures with “bravery,” researchers said.
From summer weather to snow, the Prairies get it all this week. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest forecast
(Bloomberg) -- Leftover blazes from last year’s record wildfire season in Canada are threatening to knock out almost 3% of the country’s natural gas production.Most Read from BloombergIran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Race to Avert a Full-Blown WarIsrael Versus Iran — What All-Out War Could Look LikeApple Faces Worst iPhone Slump Since Covid as Rivals RiseS&P 500 Breaks Below 5,100 as Big Tech Sells Off: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIA to
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A potentially volatile dispute over Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery has been averted with the help of Premier Andrew Furey. Late on Sunday, Furey helped negotiate a pricing agreement between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for the annual season to get started, the provincial government said in a statement. The deal between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore fishers, and the Association of Seafood Producers sets the mi