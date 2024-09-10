Evacuation Orders as Airport Fire in Orange County Grows

Residents in parts of Orange County were forced to evacuate as a fast-spreading wildfire grew to nearly 2,000 acres on Monday, September 9.

The blaze broke out at an airport for small remote-controlled airplanes in Trabuco Canyon on Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents in Rancho Santa Margarita.

Footage posted to X by user @trevorcreates shows a huge column of smoke rising from the canyon. Credit: @trevorcreates via Storyful