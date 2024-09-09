Evacuation Orders Reinstated as Winds Rekindle 3,300 Acre Davis Fire

Winds rekindled a 3,300 acre brush fire burning near Reno on Sunday, September 8, forcing evacuation orders to be reinstated, officials said.

The Davis fire, burning in Washoe County, had impacted multiple structures and left thousands of homes and businesses without power, officials said.

Footage taken by the Reno Fire Department shows a firefighting helicopters working on the blaze on Sunday.

The Nevada National Guard was assisting firefighting efforts. Credit: Reno Fire Department via Storyful