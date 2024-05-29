Evacuation warning issued as wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Santa Barbara County hills

Santa Barbara County has issued an evacuation warning for residents in eastern Santa Barbara County as a hillside wildfire burned hundreds of acres in the area.

The fire began around 12 p.m. southeast of New Cuyama near the intersection of Kirschenmenn Road and Foothill Road with a “moderate rate of spread,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Scott Safechuck said on social media.

Four air tankers and two helicopters responded to the fire around 1 p.m., Safechuck said.

A fire burns southeast of New Cuyama and the intersection of Kirschenmenn Road and Foothill Road in Santa Barbara County on May 28, 2024. An evacuation warning was issued for nearby residents.

As of 4:41 p.m., the fire had burned 632 acres. An evacuation warning is in place for residents in the areas south of Foothill Road from Castro Canyon to Santa Barbara Canyon.

Safechuck said the fire was continuing to south burn at a “moderate rate” toward Los Padres National Forest.