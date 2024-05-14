Evacuations Begin in Border City as Military Intelligence Chief Warns of Possible Russian Attack

Ukrainian authorities began evacuating people from Bilopillia in the northeast Sumy Oblast on Tuesday, May 14, ahead of a possible Russian attack in the area.

Military intelligence chief Gen Kyrylo Budanov told the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday that Russians could target Sumy Oblast next after Ukraine reinforced under-pressure lines in Kharkiv Oblast.

State broadcaster Suspilne posted video of the first day of evacuations from Bilopillia, which has seen repeated Russian shelling throughout the full-scale invasion. Two women were killed by shelling there in late April.

Mayor Yuriy Zarka said 28 people, including six children, were evacuated from Bilopillia on Tuesday. Evacuations were set to continue in the city and Vorozhba, but they were not mandatory, according to Governor Volodymyr Artiukh. Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful

Video Transcript

' , ' , , , , , , , , -.

, , , , , , , . '

, ' , , , , , , , -.

, , , , , , , .