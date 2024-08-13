Evacuations in Effect as Gold Ranch Fire Rages Near Reno

A wildfire burning in Washoe County, near the California-Nevada border, reached 674 acres in size on Monday, August 12, with fire officials saying that evacuations were in effect.

The fire, initially called Quilici Fire before it was renamed Gold Ranch Fire, began south of Verdi on Sunday, with fire officials saying that it was only 8 percent contained as of Monday evening.

Footage recorded by the Reno Firefighters Association on Monday shows the fire department at a property surrounded by flames in Verdi.

According to Nevada Energy, 1,800 customers were without power on Monday evening.

Hundreds of homes were potentially under threat, a firefighter told KUNR radio. Credit: Reno Firefighters Association via Storyful

Video Transcript

