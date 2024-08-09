Evacuations expand for Crozier Fire in El Dorado County as it continues to spread
The Crozier Fire is still churning out a thick plume of smoke, leading to air quality concerns in some areas.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A powerful former North Dakota lawmaker pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Alice Bredhold was found dead in her home in July following months of allegations from her school that she had high blood-sugar levels, per authorities
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was 57, according to the Chicago Police Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman "pinned in machinery," the Chicago Fire Department said.
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
DENVER (AP) —
One of the men caught in the crossfire between police and a gun-toting suspect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., on Sunday took five bullets to protect his son and daughter from gunfire, his family says.When the bullets started flying on a residential street near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Montreal's West Island just after 8 p.m., Houssam Abdallah, 52, positioned himself in front of the rounds.The Abdallah family had just returned from a camping trip and were unloadi
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Retired welder William Nelson Morgan, 69, was sentenced for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Plans to help migrating salmon make it up British Columbia's Chilcotin River to spawning grounds are in the works after a massive landslide breach created barrier challenges, but officials will wait to see if the water carves a new route for the fish, says Nathan Cullen, the provincial water, land and resource stewardship minister.
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
The U.S. Coast Guard discovered her body during a routine patrol on Monday.