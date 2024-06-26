Evacuations lifted for wildfire burning north of Wellington
Evacuations were ordered for north CR 7 east to Interstate 25 from mile markers 281 to 288, and east CR 82 (Buckeye) south to east CR 70 (Owl Canyon).
Severe thunderstorms sweeping into southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon prompted a tornado warning.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions isn't enough. We have to start sucking CO2 from the atmosphere and companies like Equatic are leading the charge.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
A large cluster of storms, extending for hundreds of kilometres, is forecast to track across southern Ontario through Tuesday. Some storms could turn severe with strong winds, heavy rain and large hail threatening parts of the region
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Wind gusts up to 108 km/h have been reported in London. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton as this wind surge shifts east.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, with up to 30mm of more rain on deck for some to end off June. Widespread showers under a stalled low Thursday along with the threat for isolated thunderstorms. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
Repair work on the five additional "hot spots" of the feeder main that ruptured is now complete, but the full restoration of Calgary's water supply is still days away. Mayor Jyoti Gondek shared the news during her Tuesday afternoon update on the developments of the Bearspaw south feeder main, saying the underground repair work on the pipe has now been completed and the city is hopefully on track to have water service restored before the Calgary Stampede. "That date is still a good guideline," sa
Thunderstorms could rumble their way into parts of southwestern Ontario in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, with a chance of some turning severe, so make sure you stay alert and be weather-aware
This final week of June will kick off with a severe thunderstorm threat as the weekend risk moves east into parts of southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. It's important to remain weather-aware
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A house that was teetering on the edge of an eroding riverbank near a Minnesota dam collapsed into the river in the latest jarring example of extreme weather gripping the upper Midwest.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As he campaigned for the presidency, Joe Biden promised to spend billions of dollars to “save the world” from climate change. One of the largest players in the solar industry was ready.
Experts have confirmed a tornado touched down in Deep River, Ont., on the weekend, uprooting trees, causing minor structural damage and even flipping a boat as it blew through town."This was kind of a minor tornado, but still a tornado," said David Sills, executive director of Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project. The project's storm survey team was dispatched to the community 150 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa to confirm reports circulating on social media.Sills said the tor
A meteotsunami struck two Michigan beaches while severe weather blasted Lake Michigan on Tuesday.
New research shows that more than 5 million antelope cross South Sudan each year – blowing the world-famous Serengeti migration out of the water.
Record floods that killed over 170 people and displaced half a million in southern Brazil are a warning sign of more disasters to come throughout the Americas because of climate change, an official at the United Nations' refugee agency said on Tuesday. Roughly 389,000 people in the state of Rio Grande do Sul remain displaced from their homes because of the intense rain and flooding, which local officials say was the worst disaster in the region's history. Scientists say climate change made the flooding twice as likely to happen.
Severe thunderstorms have left over 160,000 homes and businesses without power across Michigan Tuesday.
Networks of undersea cables to transmit green energy at high speeds are sprawling as a climate solution. They’re also reshaping the geopolitical map.
Summer is off to a sweltering start after multiple record-breaking heat events sent temperatures soaring for millions of people. Here’s what to expect moving forward
Tracking the risk of rain, thunderstorms and snow as a low travels across the country through the weekend, leading into Canada Day. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic follows it's path.