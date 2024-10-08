Evacuations Ordered in San Diego County as Wildfire Presents 'Immediate Threat to Life'

Crews worked to mitigate the small but dangerous Posta 3 fire in San Diego County, California, on Monday, October 7.

The fire had burned 350 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire, and was 25 percent contained.

Evacuation orders were issued for multiple zones in San Diego County, with the fire posing an “immediate threat to life” in some areas.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Credit: Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire via Storyful