Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Encroaches on Labrador City

Residents of Labrador City, Canada, were ordered to evacuate on July 12, as a nearby out-of-control wildfire encroached on the town.

The government of Newfoundland and Labrador issued evacuation orders on Friday as the fire in Lac Hugette West reached 660 hectares (1,630 acres).

“The fire has the potential to grow significantly closer to Labrador West over the next 24 to 48 hours,” the local government warned.

This footage, filmed by Stephanie Mackey, shows huge plumes of smoke wafting skyward just outside of Labrador City on Friday evening. Credit: Stephanie Mackey via Storyful

