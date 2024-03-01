Partial Building Collapse in Sydney Prompts Evacuations

Workers were forced to evacuate after a building partially collapsed in Sydney’s south on March 1, Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) said.

Emergency crews were called to the building in Rockdale at around 6.30am on Friday morning.

“A section of the ground had subsided, causing a large two-level office block to sag in the middle and appear unstable,” FRNSW said.

According to local media, workers were evacuated from the M6 tunnel, which was adjacent to the sinkhole.

Tunnel workers 18 meters underground noticed debris falling from the surface of their construction site, according to the report.

Firefighters set up laser monitoring equipment to detect possible further movement in the building.

An exclusion zone was established, and residents were urged to avoid the area. Credit: Fire and Rescue New South Wales via Storyful