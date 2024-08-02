Evan Gershkovich and fellow freed Americans welcomed back to US by Biden and Harris after Russia prisoner swap

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the Americans freed from Russia back to US soil late on Thursday after the biggest profile prisoner swap with the West since the end of the Cold War.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, security executive Paul Whelan and radio journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland at 11.37pm on a chartered plane from Ankara, in Turkey.

Gershkovich, Kurmasheva and Whelan were greeted by their families as well as Harris and Biden, who walked out side-by-side to join them after they stepped off the plane.

The prisoner swap took place following years of complex negotiations and secret meetings involving several countries including the US, Russia and Germany, which ramped up in recent months. Sixteen people were set free from Russia and Belarus including the three Americans.

President Joe Biden, center right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, center left, walk to greet reporter Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Paul Whelan at Andrews Air Force Base (AP)

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Journal based in Moscow covering the Russia-Ukranian war, was arrested in March 2023 while in Yekaterinburg and accused of being a spy.

He was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage last month in a brief trial behind closed doors. He had pleaded not guilty to charges, which were dismissed as nonsense by governments around the world.

Whelan, a Michigan resident who served in the Marine Corps and worked in corporate security, was visiting Russia in 2018 when he was arrested at a Moscow hotel. In 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges and has always maintained his innocence.

Kurmasheva, an editor for US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, was convicted for violating a Russian law targeting foreign journalists by forcing them to register as foreign agents. She was sentenced to six and a half years in June.

The prisoner swap was in part due to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s desire to see the return of assassin Vadim Krasikov, who has been held in a German prison since 2019 for the murder of a Chechen exile in Berlin.

Krasikov, 58, described by Putin as a “patriot,” was returned along with seven other Russians including a hacker, an alleged money launderer, a credit card fraudster Roman Seleznev, and a pair of intelligence agents. The prisoner exchange took placed in Turkey.

Journalist Evan Gershkovich (left), former Marine Paul Whelan (second from right) and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva (right) are seen on a plane after their release from Russia on August 1 (US Government/AFP/Getty)

Negotiations in recent months have been led by Biden and his national security team, in what are now the final months of his presidency, following the announcement last month that he will not seek re-election.

Vice President Harris met the Americans on the tarmac alongside the president, days after she has taken up the mantle and is likely to become the Democratic presidential nominee at the party’s convention later this month.

On Thursday afternoon, Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, slammed the prisoner exchange, calling US negotiators “an embarrassment.”

In a post on Truth Social, the former president asked for details of the swap, including whether it had been made in cash, and bragging about his own deal-making skills.

Though spearheaded by the White House, crucial assistance with the negotiations came from a wide pool, including the detainees’ colleagues, loved ones, tech moguls, Hillary Clinton, former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, and Gershkovich’s mother.

In a statement, Ella Milman and her family thanked Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and “every US or foreign government official who helped get Evan released.”

Joe Biden speaks with family members of freed Russian prisoners in the White House state dinner room on August 1 ahead of the departure of their loved ones from Turkey (AFP via Getty Images)

"We have waited 491 days for Evan’s release, and it’s hard to describe what today feels like,” the statement read. “We can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and see his sweet and brave smile up close. Most important now is taking care of Evan and being together again. No family should have to go through this, and so we share relief and joy today with Paul and Alsu’s families.”

The statement paid special thanks to the Journal and parent company Dow Jones which had “taken care of Evan and our entire family since the beginning”, they said.

Thursday’s swap comes at one of the lowest points in US-Russia relations since the Cold War, with Putin’s refusal to halt attacks against Ukraine following the invasion in February 2022.

In 2010, US officials rounded up 10 Russians alleged to be sleeper agents who were then exchanged in an unusual swap for four Russians imprisoned in their homeland, including Sergei Skripal, a double agent working with the British intelligence service. Skripal took up residence in the UK, where he and his daughter suffered near-fatal nerve agent poisoning in 2018 that officials blamed on Russia.