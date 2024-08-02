Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are back home after historic prisoner swap

WASHINGTON — Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gerskovich, former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva landed in the U.S. late Thursday night, capping an extraordinary return home from Russian prisons after the largest and most extensive West-East swap of prisoners since the Cold War.

The three Americans landed at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington at 11:37 p.m. following a long journey from Turkey, where they were initially taken after their release from Russian custody.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, greeted them at the tarmac along with family members who were at the White House earlier in the day.

More: Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan are free: Russia releases Americans in prisoner swap

The historic swap followed months of negotiations and involved 24 prisoners across six countries −16 individuals detained in Russia in exchange for eight people held in the U.S., Germany, Norway, Slovenia and Poland. The key concession was the return of Russian hitman Vadim Krasikov, who was in jail in Germany.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian-British dissident and American green-card holder, was also released from Russian prisons in the exchange.

Alsu Kurmasheva's relatives Pavel Butorin, Bibi Butorin and Miriam Butorin hug as U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the release of Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva, and Vladimir Kara-Murza, who were detained in Russia, during a brief event where some of their relatives are in attendance, at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 1, 2024. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

"The deal that made this possible was a feat of diplomacy and friendship," Biden said earlier Thursday as he announced the swap. "For anyone who questions whether allies matter, they do. They matter."

Harris said Gershkovich, Whelan and other prisoners showed "incredible courage in the face of atrocious and devastating circumstances" and called their attention "an appalling perversion of justice."

More: 'Their brutal ordeal is over': Biden hails largest prisoner swap since Cold War

"We never stopped fighting for their release," Harris said, speaking about the prisoner exchange to reporters in Houston before boarding Air Force Two Thursday afternoon.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the release of Alexei Navalny, the deceased Russian opposition leader of President Vladimir Putin, was originally discussed in the deal before he died in a Russian prison in February.

Ahead of the returned flight home, the Gershkovich family released a statement thanking Biden and his administration, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Gershkovich's colleagues of the Wall Street Journal.

Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, who were detained in Russia, pose with others aboard an aircraft after they were released, in this undated handout photograph obtained on August 1, 2024.

"We have waited 491 days for Evan’s release, and it’s hard to describe what today feels like. We can’t wait to give him the biggest hug and see his sweet and brave smile up close. Most important now is taking care of Evan and being together again. No family should have to go through this, and so we share relief and joy today with Paul and Alsu’s families," the family said.

Gershkovich, 32, was detained in Russia in 2023 during a time of heightened tensions between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine. Russian prosecutors accused the New Jersey native of gathering information on behalf of the CIA. Gershkovich, the Journal and the U.S. government denied the charges, saying he was doing his job as a journalist.

Whelan, 54, was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges. At the time of his arrest, Whelan was working as the head of global security for the consulting firm BorgWarner. The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged Whelan was caught "red-handed" in an act of espionage, while Whelan insisted that he was set up and that he was simply a tourist.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly Twitter, @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan return to US after prisoner swap