Who is Evan Gershkovich? The reporter falsely jailed by Russia at centre of US-Moscow prisoner exchange

Appearing in court, Evan Gershkovich would often crack a smile or laugh for the cameras from inside the glass-walled cage he was being held in. On another occasion he made a heart shape with his hands and put it to his chest. A message to family, friends and the wider world that the trumped up espionage charges for which he was handed a 16-year sentence would not break him.

It is a fate he had seen many times, dissidents, critics and journalists jailed – but one that increased significantly in the wake of Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022. Gershkovich tweeted in July 2022 that summer that it had become “a regular practice of watching people you know get locked away for years.” Less than a year later he was in prison himself, becoming the first US journalist to be accused of spying in Russia since the Cold War.

The 32-year-old was detained for just doing his job, a reporting trip for his newspaper, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), to the city of Yekaterinburg – around 900 miles east of Moscow. A day later he was pictured being taken inside a Moscow courthouse, flanked by security personnel, wearing a mustard coat, its hood over his head.

The reaction was shift and vociferous, the arrest was denounced by the WSJ, the American government and many other leaders around the world. The calls were long and loud for him to be immediately released, but they were ignored by Moscow, who tried to claim that he had been caught red-handed with classified material. No such evidence has ever been produced into the public domain.

More than a year Gershkovich waited without a trial date, held in the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow, which has traditionally held Soviet dissidents. He was locked in a cell for 23 hours a day, allowed out for some exercise in the cramped and heavily-patrolled yard. The entire purpose of the prison is to oppress, carpets deaden footsteps so that silence reigns inside, while a A central radio system is often turned on to blast music across the outside spaces — a way to ensure the prisoners can’t hear each other.

Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg where he was moved for his trial (AFP via Getty Images)

Tough conditions for an extrovert like Gershkovich. “His bright smile and loud chuckle made you want to be his friend,” Eliot Brown, a WSJ reporter, has written. “He’s a magnet for friends, picking them up wherever he travels. He exudes a zest for life, a constant set of jokes and laughs that make you want to hang out more.". Friends and .colleagues wanted to make sure that he knew he was not alone, so set up a system for letters to prison – that had to be painstakingly translated into Russian to make it past the prison's censors. Thousands of letters were written, with as many of possible sent. Gershkovich also read plenty of Russian literature, including War and Peace.

His parents, Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich, wrote to him often. sending him updates on life, and Arsenal football scores – a love for football picked up as a child, following the Premier League. Writing back, Gershkovich would urge them to stay upbeat.

His parents flew to Moscow multiple times for hearings; in one last year, Ella was able to talk with him for a few minutes through his cage’s glass wall. “It was just like, I forgot where I was,” she told a WSJ podcast. “We discussed a lot of stuff in that short period of time, how I’m still being his mother in his letters, and how happy he was to see us being strong,” she said. “He smiled.”

Ella and Mikhail fled the Soviet Union in the late 1970s and met in New York. They settled in New Jersey, giving birth first to a daughter, Danielle, and then Evan in October 1991, two months before the Soviet Union dissolved. Gershkovich was immersed in his parents’ culture. The family spoke Russian, ate Russian cooking and followed his mother’s Russian superstitions like no whistling in the house and no setting keys on the table. He grew up to be an excellent cook.

Described by his mother as someone who was "very, very curious from an early age" and his father as having "questions about everything", he would pick up the cello as a boy. He attended Princeton High School and then the small, private Bowdoin College in Maine, studying philosophy and English. A college friend called him the "most extroverted person I have ever known".

Sharing a joke with one of his legal team (AFP via Getty Images)

Gershkovich settled in New York, and would work as a line cook for a time. He would cook Russian dishes for his roommates, and get up early to watch Arsenal games at 7am local time, while making breakfast. He would break into journalism via a job as a news assistant job at the New York Times, before landing a job with the English-language Moscow Times in Russia. Reporting on Russia's response to Covid-19 and Putin's increasing crackdown on dissent, something that only multiplied in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, brought him to UK screens, with spots on BBC News and other broadcasters.

Gershkovich felt the pull of Russia—a place he’d visited as a child and fascinated him. He believed his Russian-language skills and knowledge of the culture put him in a unique position to explain Russia to the outside world.

The journalist adopted the Russian name Vanya rather than Evan and formed a tightknit group of journalists and expat friends. They spent holidays at lake houses, sat in Moscow’s saunas, known as banyas, and watched and played sports such as football together.

In 2022, just weeks before Russia's invasion, Gershkovich landed what was his dream role, as a Russia reporter for the WSJ. Given the war, he would be based in the publication's London office, heading back to Russia for reporting trips, delving into the murky world of Putin’s wartime decision-making and interviewing Russian soldiers about their losses in the wake of Russia's push to take Kyiv being repelled by Ukrainian forces. He was seen as a gregarious and joyful member of the team in London.

Then came the trip to Yekaterinburg and the more than 12 months in jail. During this time he would see the news of Putin's biggest critic Alexei Navalny die in a Siberian prison, governments, friends and family keeping up the calls for his release.

Rumours of a possible prisoner swap to secure his release swirled for months, with Gershkovich eventually convicted of espionage at a swift, behind-closed-doors trial in Yekaterinburg in July. The time for that exchange is now seemingly at hand.

All everyone wants to see is that smile again, but in person.