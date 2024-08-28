Evan Low faces election complaint amid fiery Bay Area House race

About the complaint: The complaint filed by Ann Ravel — who has endorsed Liccardo — alleges that Low’s campaign failed to disclose in-kind contributions from the nonprofit Stand with Asian Americans (SwAA). Specifically, it points to a February email sent by the campaign, which allegedly used SwAA’s email list and web platform without proper reporting. “For me, it’s more about how I think it’s so important for people who are in public service and run for office to follow the law,” Ravel told The Mercury News. SwAA, however, has categorically denied the allegations, stating that they have never provided email lists to Low’s campaign and condemning the accusations as “politically motivated and irresponsible.”