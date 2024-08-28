Evan Low faces election complaint amid fiery Bay Area House race
California Assemblymember Evan Low has been hit with an election complaint filed by former FEC Chair Ann Ravel, adding tension to his already-tight race against former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. The candidates are seeking to replace Rep. Anna Eshoo for the 16th Congressional District.
About the complaint: The complaint filed by Ann Ravel — who has endorsed Liccardo — alleges that Low’s campaign failed to disclose in-kind contributions from the nonprofit Stand with Asian Americans (SwAA). Specifically, it points to a February email sent by the campaign, which allegedly used SwAA’s email list and web platform without proper reporting. “For me, it’s more about how I think it’s so important for people who are in public service and run for office to follow the law,” Ravel told The Mercury News. SwAA, however, has categorically denied the allegations, stating that they have never provided email lists to Low’s campaign and condemning the accusations as “politically motivated and irresponsible.”
Low’s response: Low's campaign dismissed the complaint as a distraction orchestrated by Liccardo's supporters, labeling it a “false accusation” stemming from a simple volunteer mistake involving the wrong hyperlink. “This is simply a case of a volunteer working in their personal capacity using the wrong hyperlink,” Low’s campaign said. Meanwhile, Liccardo’s campaign seized the opportunity to criticize Low, accusing him of unethical behavior and referencing a separate, ongoing investigation. “Evan Low will do anything to further his political career,” said Liccardo's campaign.
