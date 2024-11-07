Eve Gets a Hug from 2-Year-Old Son Wilde Wolf as She Carries Him on Her Shoulder in Heartwarming Photo

The rapper shares her son with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve/instagram Eve and son Wilde Wolf

Eve is sharing a sweet moment with her toddler son.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, the rapper, 45, posted a photo of her 2-year-old son Wilde Wolf, whom she shares with husband Maximillion Cooper, on her Instagram as the mother-son duo shared a cuddle together. Wearing a brown leather hat and black sunglasses, Eve carried her son on her shoulder, who sweetly hugged his mom as he slept.

"🤎," Eve wrote in her caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Eve Shares Adorable Photo with Son Wilde Wolf, 2, as They Play in the Pool on Marrakech Vacation

Eve and Cooper share son Wilde and the rapper is also stepmom to Cooper's four kids — Lotus, 22, Jagger, 20, Cash and Mini, 15 – from a previous relationship.

In a sweet photo shared to her Instagram in April, Eve could be seen splashing around in the pool with her son Wilde, who made a face for the camera.

"J’adore le maroc #marrakech 🌴❤️," Eve wrote in her caption, which translates to "I love Morocco."

In June, the proud mom shared photos on her Instagram in celebration of her stepson Cash's high school graduation. The teenager could be seen posing with his dad Maximillion Cooper, holding up his diploma.

In another photo, the teenager held his baby brother Wilde Wolf and posed with Eve, who wore an all-white linen suit. "#latepost #proudfamily #cooperclan CONGRATULATIONS @cash_c0operyou did it!!! You worked so hard! Now it’s time to fly 🙌🏾🧑🏼‍🎓❤️," Eve wrote in her caption.