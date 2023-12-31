New Year’s Eve TV: Danny Boyle’s exhilarating stage version of The Matrix

Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Free Your Mind: The Matrix Now

6.55pm, BBC Two

Directed by Danny Boyle, this stage version of the film that launched a thousand conspiracy theories premiered at Manchester’s Aviva Studios in 2023. Now, it’s been adapted for the small screen and promises to be an immersive treat. The sinuous dance routines used the whole of the space during the original live experience, so expect scale and ambition. Are you ready for the red pill? Phil Harrison

Wild Scandinavia

8.25pm, BBC Two

What better narrator for your new series about the luscious wildlife of Scandinavia than an actor who’s spent her year appearing in a drama about post-apocalyptic wastelands? Rebecca Ferguson follows up Apple TV+ series Silo to talk us through adorable seal pups, huge eagles and dramatic coastlines. Alexi Duggins

The Last Leg of the Year

9pm, Channel 4

At the end of a year that has had more political skulduggery than ever to have an angry tut at, the veteran news comedy show rounds out 2023 by offering its usual release valve for liberal outrage. Joining Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe are guests including Richard Osman, Judi Love and Kiell Smith-Bynoe Jack Seale

The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show

10.25pm, BBC One

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo – stars of the scandalously fun sex safari Poor Things – bring some Hollywood glamour to Norton’s end-of-year blowout, with solid sofa support from seasoned guests Claudia Winkleman and Rob Brydon. In the musical slot: energetic jazzers Ezra Collective, still luxuriating in the afterglow of their Mercury prize win. Graeme Virtue

Rick Astley Rocks New Year’s Eve

11.30pm, BBC One

It has been a big year for the Lancastrian pop crooner, who in June Rickrolled the entire nation with his multiple Glastonbury appearances. He crowns it with an appearance at the Roundhouse, seeing in 2024 with guests including Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and the House Gospel Choir. PH

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

11.30pm, BBC Two

In an astonishing oversight, Rod Stewart has never previously graced Jools Holland’s annual New Year shindig. He’s putting that to rights tonight in the company of Joss Stone, Olivia Dean, Raye, the Mary Wallopers and the reformed, original Sugababes. PH

Film choices

Stillwater, Prime Video

Think “unemployed Oklahoma oil rig roughneck” and Matt Damon probably isn’t the first name to spring to mind. However, he’s surprisingly convincing in this rugged crime drama, one that sadly got lost in the weeks during lockdown. Had it not, there is every possibility that Stillwater would have opened up another avenue of Liam Neeson-style revenge thrillers for Damon. Stuart Heritage

Zulu, 4pm, Channel 4

Cy Endfield’s epic retelling of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift was such an enormous hit on release that it stayed in cinemas for 12 years. Zulu is also notable for introducing the world to the talents of Michael Caine. Don’t bother asking your dad to come and visit on New Year’s Eve because he’ll be watching this. SH

Marry Me, 8.25pm, BBC One

Christmas isn’t always for incredible works of high prestige. Sometimes it’s about mindless fluff you can watch half-drunk with your family. To this end, there may not be any more suitable film this year than Marry Me, in which pop star Jennifer Lopez spontaneously decides to marry anonymous nobody Owen Wilson. Enjoyable tosh. SH

Live sport

Premier League Football: Fulham v Arsenal, 1.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

From Craven Cottage.

