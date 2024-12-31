New Year’s Eve TV: Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s disco brings this goddam house right down!

You better not kill the groove … Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco on BBC One.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve Disco

11.30pm, BBC One

There will be no murder on the dancefloor (hopefully) as glitter queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor burns this goddamn house right down! She’ll be performing some of her pop hits, as well as some classics, for the big countdown. Then, after the midnight bells, she’s back to keep the party going. Hollie Richardson

The National Lottery’s New Year’s Eve Big Bash

5.45pm, ITV1

Vernon Kay and Fleur East host this variety show, with live music from Perrie and Craig David, and special guests such as ITV’s Loose Women and the West End cast of Mamma Mia! The real place of honour, however, is reserved for representatives from lottery-funded charities, such as the veterans marking the 80th anniversary of D-day. Ellen E Jones

QI XL

9pm, BBC Two

Season V continues with the tantalising topic of “vulgar”. Turns out vulgarity can be a shortcut to hilarity, as host Sandi Toksvig gets to toss historically accurate insults at panellists Alan Davies, Cariad Lloyd, Neil Delamere and Strictly champ Chris McCausland. There is also a joke round guaranteed to upset any viola players. Graeme Virtue

Black Sands

10pm, U&Alibi

Less a detective show and more a bleak character study of people near breakdown, the Icelandic drama ends season two with an anxious race against time: where is Anita and has she kept her baby safe? There’s catharsis and redemption amid the sadness. Jack Seale

The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show

10.25pm, BBC One

Robbie Williams always has a cracking anecdote in him, and he’ll be on particularly good form with his new biopic Better Man to promote. Also on Norton’s couch: Rami Malek, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse and comedian John Bishop. HR

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny

11.30pm, BBC Two

Jools Holland marshals the traditional mix of musical luminaries young and old to summon up some New Year bonhomie. Representing the old guard are the Boomtown Rats, Marc Almond, Roger Taylor, Ruby Turner and Kathy Sledge. The next generation are present in the shape of Cmat and Jade. The countdown to midnight will be handled by the Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion Scots Guards. Phil Harrison