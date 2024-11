CBC

Manitoba has detected what is believed to be the first confirmed case of a recently identified lineage of mpox in Canada. The province said Friday it has identified the first confirmed case of clade Ib mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the province.There are two main forms of mpox virus: clade I and clade II. "Clade" is a virology term, similar to the variants used to describe offshoots of SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, which gives scientists a way to track each virus's evolutionary