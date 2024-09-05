Even hotter Thursday expected on the Central Coast
An even hotter Thursday is expected on the Central Coast
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday it is currently tracking three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean.
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
TORONTO — Anyone who finds injured wildlife should seek local support for the animal rather than attempting to deal with the situation themselves, the director of an animal rescue charity says after two men picked up a black bear cub in northern Ontario and took it on a 10-hour drive south in their vehicle.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Two loggers have been killed by bow and arrow after allegedly encroaching the land of the uncontacted Mashco Piro Indigenous tribe deep in Peru's Amazon, according to a rights group.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes as severe land shift in the area is threatening the community and disrupting power lines.
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
Farmers in eastern Ontario are cautiously embracing a new mineral that promises to boost crop yields while also capturing atmospheric carbon. Canadian Wollastonite is the Seeley's Bay, Ont., mining company behind the project, and has partnered with U.K.-based UNDO, a nature-based carbon removal company.Wollastonite is the calcium- and silicate-rich mineral deposit derived from ancient fossilized limestone.The bright white mineral is blasted from the walls of an open quarry, crushed into a grit a
A ridge of high pressure will push more hot and dry air into the region soon. While temperatures midweek are comfortably in the mid-20s, the 30s will return for the weekend.
Australia’s Navy and Air Force rescued two people after a terrifying night at sea as 20-foot waves tossed their stricken yacht nearly 200 miles off Australia’s eastern coast.
The same tropical rainstorm that dumped heavy rain on parts of Texas during the Labor Day weekend will drift eastward across the Gulf Coast region this week and bring enough rain to trigger localized flooding and travel delays, AccuWeather weather meteorologists say. By the weekend, the tropical rainstorm will reach the Atlantic coast. Over the holiday, 2-8 inches of rain poured down on portions of central Texas and part of the Texas coast. Galveston picked up 6.62 inches in 96 hours as of Tuesd
A U.S. astronaut aboard the International Space Station recently captured an incredible video of a meteor exploding through the Earth’s atmosphere high above North Africa.
The hydropower dam is part of a huge effort to boost India’s homegrown energy. But it will radically disrupt the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities in the flood plains downstream.
TORONTO — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says this summer saw a record number of insurance claims driven by four major weather events and natural disasters over the span of four weeks.
Since April, wolf attacks have terrorised villages near the Nepalese border, killing nine children.