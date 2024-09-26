Even Momma Musk Is Sharing Her ‘Admiration’ for Italian PM Amid Affair Rumor

It seems Momma Musk is a fan of her son’s rumored new fling.

Maye Musk, 76, responded to one of Elon’s many posts Thursday where he denied he’s having an affair with Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who he gushed at a black tie event on Monday was “even more beautiful on the inside than she is on the outside.”

The elder Musk, who also attended the Midtown Manhattan event with the duo, wrote on X, “I was sitting next to Elon. I also looked at Georgia with admiration.”

That post is sure to send Musk’s affair rumors into overdrive—despite the tech mogul’s insistence that all of the speculation is “false.”

Elon, 53, introduced Meloni, 47, before she took to the stage to receive a Global Citizens Award from the Atlantic Council. Photographs from the evening captured the two seated and speaking together, with a snap of them on stage showing them smiling as they gazed into each other’s eyes.

Musk said in his introduction of the world leader that she was “authentic, honest, and thoughtful,” Politico reported.

“That can’t always be said about politicians,” he reportedly added.

Meloni has a great friendship with Billionaire tech innovater, space pioneer, and X owner, Elon Musk.



You can very well term this dynamic duo "Muskloni"



Video and first pics from @andst7 pic.twitter.com/mwr4tHbv2p — Robert Kearney (@Robkearney1981) September 24, 2024

While his glowing comments about Meloni were noteworthy, it was clips and photos of the two mingling and laughing throughout the night that really got people talking.

The Telegraph reported that Musk and Meloni have met several times over the last year, with their first meeting taking place in Rome in June 2023. They both share similar interests and concerns, like their worries about declining birth rates and optimism for artificial intelligence’s future.

Meloni has been single since shortly after their initial meeting, when she dumped her TV journalist boyfriend of 10 years in October after he grabbed his genital area and propositioned a co-host to a “threesome or foursome,” CNN reported.

The leader released a statement two days after the remark.

“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here,” she wrote. “I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra.”

Ginevra is Meloni’s only child.

Musk, meanwhile, has a staggering 12 children with three women. He hasn’t been married since he divorced Talulah Riley a second time in 2016, but has been dating in the meantime. Still, he’s been adamant that he and Meloni are nothing more than friends.

“There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni,” he posted Wednesday.

