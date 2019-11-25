'Is this even the same team?' Ticats season ends in Grey Cup heartbreak for fans

Hamilton Tiger-Cats fans are wondering where their team was Sunday night.

Sure, there were players in those familiar black and gold jerseys playing for the Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. But the team that took the field at Calgary's McMahon Stadium didn't look anything like the one they'd cheered to a 15-3 season.

The problems started early and the Ticats never seemed to recover. They lost the CFL's championship game 33-12.

"I'm kind of angry right now. Offensively, defensively — they just did not bring their game." said Jason McKenzie outside Tim Hortons Field where he'd come to support the team.

"Is this even the same team? It was like they weren't ready, they weren't prepared. This is THE game. It doesn't get any bigger."

That sentiment was shared among many of the estimated 1,000 fans who braved the cold to come cheer for their team from the same stands where they'd watched them earn an undefeated season at home.





Dan Bonotti was in the front row, decked out in black and gold makeup and a wig and wielding "the Hammer" in one hand and a flag in the other.

He tried to rally some other fans early on, but in the end they found themselves without much to celebrate.

"It didn't look like them," he said of the Ticats. "You watch them all season … they looked like a different team today."

Both teams who played for the cup came into the game hoping to end one of the league's longest-standing championship droughts.

The Ticats last won the cup in 1999, while the Bombers hadn't taken home a title since 1990.

Winnipeg's win means Hamilton is now the team that currently holds the record for the most years without a Grey Cup. It's something Bonotti said will take some getting used to, but he knows fans will still have the team's back.

"We're diehards, no matter what this city loves the Ticats. We're behind them no matter what. It's just going to hurt for a while. It's going to sting."

