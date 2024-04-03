Even warmer in Denver before storm arrives by weekend

Reuters Videos

STORY: Eyewitness video captured the moment a powerful earthquake hit Taiwan on Wednesday - at a magnitude of 7.2, according to local authorities - the strongest tremor to rock the island in at least 25 years.It left several people dead and injured hundreds more, with local TV stations airing footage of a building half collapsed in the eastern area of Hualien. Firefighters rushed to rescue people from the damaged building.The quake struck just offshore from Hualien around 8am, as people were going to work and school. It also triggered huge landslides and sparked a tsunami warning briefly for the island, as well as southern Japan and the Philippines.Taiwan authorities said they registered more than 25 aftershocks, with witnesses saying tremors could still be felt in Taipei later in the day.Residents in the northern, capital city described the moment the quake hit. “It was shaking very violently. All the motorcycles outside our house toppled over. So, I quickly switched off the gas and the electrical source, and opened the main door.”“It was shaking like this quite strongly. Maybe an earthquake hasn't happened in a long time, so it felt really terrifying.”The Taipei city government said it had not received any reports of major damage and the city's metro was up and running soon after the tremor.Electricity operator Taipower said some 87,000 households in Taiwan were without power as of early afternoon.It also said that the quake did not affect the country's two nuclear power stations.Taiwan's high speed rail operator said no damage or injuries were reported on its trains, but noted that service would be delayed while it carried out inspections.It's the biggest to hit the island since 1999, according to the government-backed Central News Agency, when a 7.6 magnitude tremor killed around 2,400 people.