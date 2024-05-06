Evening headlines for Monday, May 6, 2024
An Indian judge has dismissed a woman’s complaint that her husband committed “unnatural sex,” because under Indian law it’s not illegal for a husband to force his wife to engage in sexual acts.
Brothers Jake Robinson, 30, Callum Robinson, 33, and Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27 before being discovered dead
The actor shares his two older kids with ex-wife Nicole Kidman
"I went to shake her hand, and she looked me up and down and said, 'I don't shake hands,' then walked away."
An armed man gave no warning as he walked toward the front of Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in Pennsylvania on Sunday, raised a gun toward the pastor’s face and pulled the trigger.
TORONTO — Mitch Marner stepped in front of the cameras and spoke to reporters for roughly three minutes. The Maple Leafs winger — a lightning rod of criticism in the aftermath of Toronto's latest playoff failure — said he would like to stay long-term with the organization he cheered on as a kid growing up just north of the city. "It means the world," Marner said Monday of suiting up for the Original Six franchise. "We're looked upon as kind of gods here, to be honest. Something that you really a
It's giving Mister Peanut to me.
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her new summer dress as she danced up a storm in the Maldives.
I also feel personally attacked at the accuracy of these.
Royal biographer Robert Hardman unravels what happened on the all-important morning
"It fills an emotional need for Donald Trump but it does not really help him," said the conservative attorney.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty ImagesGov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota would like to speak to the manager.The Republican took to social media on Sunday to complain that she’d been unfairly grilled by Margaret Brennan in a catastrophic appearance on CBS’ Face the Nation hours earlier, alleging that her Democratic counterparts would never have been subjected to such fierce interrogation.Having crunched the numbers, Noem posted on X: “This morning in our 15-minute interview, Margaret Brennan interrupted me 3
Ukraine's military intelligence agency said its forces used Magura V5 naval drones to destroy a Russian military speedboat in Crimea.
The reality star posed for another poolside pic from her girls' trip, showing a revealing side in this recent bathing suit snap
Lopez serves as co-chair for this year's glam event
The 'Thor' actor and his wife Pataky looked ethereal in complimenting ensembles as they walked the red carpet
Jeffrey Katzenberg is a man known for choosing his words very carefully most of the time, and tonight the WndrCo boss was pretty candid when it came to Donald Trump and Joe Biden. “I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a well-heeled West Hollywood crowd on Sunday of first meeting the former president …
The three tourists, from Australia and US, were trying to stop the assailants from taking their truck.
The singer sported lingerie from her brand's Signature Script collection ahead of her 2024 Met Gala appearance
Superman filmmaker James Gunn and star David Corenswet have posted on social media the new Man of Steel suit. It’s a rather rugged costume, not as pristine as previous feature iterations, indicating the edgy take that Gunn is taking here with his movie. The film will be Warner Bros.’ fourth time revamping the DC superhero …