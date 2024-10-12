Evening Headlnes for Friday, October 11, 2024
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
Gisèle Pelicot briefly exited the courtroom as one of her alleged abusers testified
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
One of the suspect's daughters escaped their home and reported him to police, per local authorities
The reality star died on Sept. 30 at age 60
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
Former President Obama on Thursday night did what many Democrats had been craving. He said the quiet part out loud. For days, Democrats have been worried about a lack of enthusiasm among segments of their base. So when Obama made an unannounced campaign stop at a field office in Pittsburgh, he used the opportunity — with television…
The British singer shared a mirror selfie on Instagram championing two major 2024 trends - see photos
The former secretary of state's sarcastic comment spoke volumes.
"I've been awake since 3:30 a.m., and didn't go back to sleep. Mum and dad are pissed," the note read
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.
Whoopi Goldberg had some harsh words for Donald Trump on Thursday after he spent the past 24 hours ranting and raving about The View’s recent sit-down with Kamala Harris.“I have always been filthy,” Goldberg fired back at Trump, who complained at a rally that her “mouth was was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, [that] half the place left” a gig he’d hired her for. “And you knew that when you hired me,” Goldberg continued. “You hired me four times!” she quipped. “And you didn’t know
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
"I dated one for six years. The constant competition killed it for me."
The CNN anchor also pinpointed the exact moment he sensed a change at his former employer, Fox News.
It's not the only blistering critique of the former first lady's book.