Evening News Headlines for Monday, October 21
The sentencing hearing for the Carnduff, Sask., man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the girl from getting a COVID-19 vaccine resumed Monday at the Court of King's Bench in Regina.The offence occurred over 100 days in 2021 and 2022.In April, 55-year-old Michael Gordon Jackson was found guilty by a jury of contravention of a custody order. He spent Monday morning explaining why he feels he has been punished enough.Jackson also admitted he has no remorse for his
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Sophia Rosing, 23, was sentenced to one year in prison for a verbal and phyical attack that went viral on TikTok
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
Warning: This story contains details some may find disturbing. A list of resources for people who have experienced sexual violence appears at the end.The owner of a P.E.I. foot clinic embroiled in allegations that he was working as a podiatrist without any formal credentials has been charged by Charlottetown police with several crimes unrelated to his podiatry practice.John Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with trespassing, mischief, voyeurism and committing an indecent act."That type of di
A Durham police officer has been charged by the service's professional standards unit after allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. While attending a call for service in March, the officer failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in medical distress, according to a Durham Regional Police Service news release on Monday. "The person was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance," the release said. They were taken to
York police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a weapons call near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Partheepan Panchalingam, 44, of Markham. The victim is known to police, Const. Lisa Moskalu
Penny Busch, 62, was allegedly strangled by her younger sister Jamie Busch, per police
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto's west end last month after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Sept. 6, Toronto police said Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Triston McNally, 37. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Times Road around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found McNally with gun
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
While imprisoned at FCI Danbury, Bannon has worked as an orderly in the prison library, making sure books were properly put away
A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau
Alleged members of an Indian gang and its leader have been sending shivers down the spines of members of the South Asian diaspora in Canada for years, says a city councillor in Richmond, B.C.
Benjamin Glaze, 26, was allegedly in possession of 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, per police
The 18-year-old stabbed the ex-serviceman in front of his children, the court hears.
A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the
Two B.C. men pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, one of two men acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings.Tanner Fox and Jose Lopez entered the pleas in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on the eve of their trial for the killing of Malik, who was shot several times outside his family business on the morning of July 14, 2022.In a statement, Malik's family described him as a "father, brother, husband and grandfather as well as a tir
Incredible Tiny Homes told PEOPLE they gifted the man and his seven dogs an “Incred-I-Box" — a tiny home worth $18,000