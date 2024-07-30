Evening Showers & Storms

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network - Video
Yet another flood threat for southern Ontario on Tuesday
A slow-moving disturbance will usher in a very muggy air mass on Tuesday, increasing the threat of flooding. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
- CBC
Be on the lookout for another northern lights display this week
If all goes well, Canadians may once again see the night sky erupt in a multitude of colours.The sun has been very active over the past few days, sending out several strong solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) which can produce the northern lights.Our star goes through an 11-year cycle when activity on its surface rises and falls, called solar maximums and solar minimums. Currently the sun is at solar maximum.When this happens, the sun's surface is pockmarked with sunspots, cooler area
- CBC
Hundreds under evacuation order in B.C. as wildfires grow
Hundreds of British Columbians remain on evacuation order Monday morning as more than 360 wildfires burn throughout the province. They include all residents of the village of Slocan, a community of about 380 people in a part of southeastern B.C. where several out-of-control wildfires are burning, including two wildfires of note — fires that are highly visible or are threatening public safety.DriveBC says Highway 6 along Slocan Lake remains closed for a nearly 40-kilometre stretch from south of S
- CBC
N.S. municipalities differ on how to handle people in RVs
Shaun Allen walks by a pair of rain barrels and the grassy lawn he seeded by hand, and rounds the corner of his rural Queens County home: an 11.5-metre recreational vehicle."This is my little piece of paradise," Allen said in a recent interview. "Just like a pioneer in the olden days, that's how I feel."Allen is among a growing number of Nova Scotians turning to RVs or travel trailers as permanent housing. As rents have spiked amid a shortage of accommodations, some have found getting an RV and
- CBC
Region criticized after corn crop on newly purchased Wilmot lands plowed over
The Region of Waterloo is being criticized for plowing down a corn crop on land it recently purchased in Wilmot Township.But the region says the work is a necessary step to complete studies on the land.In a photo circulating on social media, farm machinery can be seen plowing over crops, sparking outrage from Wilmot landowners and supporters who are not in favour of the region's plans to buy land in the township. The land was recently sold to the region as part of its plan to acquire 770 acres i
- The Weather Network
Increasing flood threat with slow moving storms over southern Ontario
Yet another flood threat covers parts of southern Ontario Tuesday, with heavy rainfall rates of 30-50+ mm per hour expected at times
- The Weather Network
Atlantic hurricane season is 'waking up' again as activity lull ends
Forecasters are keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Atlantic that may become a tropical storm late this week, expected to come to life near Florida and the Caribbean.
- The Canadian Press
Parks Canada, Guilbeault defend wildfire preparation policies after Jasper blaze
JASPER, ALTA. — Parks Canada officials and politicians angrily denied Monday that forest management policies in Jasper National Park contributed to a catastrophic wildfire that damaged one-third of the townsite.
- The Canadian Press
5,000 rescued from flooding in North Korea, state media says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 5,000 people isolated by flooding in northwestern North Korea were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after heavy summer rains caused a river on the Chinese border to swell, state media reported Monday.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane season isn't over: Tropical disturbance spotted in Atlantic
Despite the brief period of quiet after Hurricane Beryl, the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still expected to be extremely active.
- Global News
Jasper damage surveyed in 1st media tour since wildfire
The fire in Jasper is still threatening the community, but a large contingent of fire fighters is doing what they can to gain the upper hand. Members of the media were taken on the first tour of the townsite inside Jasper National Park since it was ravaged by a wildfire, with the tour to give a closer look at the extent of the damage on Sunday afternoon. Jayme Doll reports.
- CBC
Research team finds tornado near Perth had 150 km/h winds
A Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) survey has determined the tornado that touched down near Perth, Ont., last week was a class EF1, with wind speeds to a maximum of 150 kilometres per hour, according to executive director David Sills. Researchers visited Perth over the weekend to classify the tornado that landed nearby and assess the damage it caused. They conducted a drone survey, heard first-hand accounts, and watched video footage taken by the public.Sills said the classification of EF1 was a
- Bloomberg
Paris Braces for Steamy Night While Fires Sear Mediterranean
(Bloomberg) -- Paris is forecast to reach 38C (100F) on Tuesday, the hottest since 2022, while night will bring little relief to the Olympic city.Most Read from BloombergLuxury Heir Alleges His $13 Billion Hermès Fortune Has VanishedRich Hong Kong Families Sell Mansions at Discounts to Repay DebtVenezuela’s Opposition Says It Has Proof of Election FraudTesla Analyst Nearly Crashes While Using ‘Full Self-Driving’Harris’ Running-Mate Search Zeroes In on Three Top ContendersBy early Wednesday morni
- CNN
Earthquake shakes Los Angeles, with epicenter near Barstow
An earthquake shook the Los Angeles region Monday afternoon.
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast, morning of July 30, 2024
Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather tropical forecast for the morning of July 30, 2024.
- The Weather Network - Video
A chance to see the northern lights across Canada tonight
A G3 solar storm is set to impact skies across Canada tonight. This will bring the chance for Northern Lights across much of the country. The Weather Network meteorologist Dylan Kikuta looks at cloud cover across the country.
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Formation chances build for disturbance moving toward Florida, NHC says
Formation chances build for disturbance moving toward Florida, NHC says
- USA TODAY
Severe thunderstorms to hit Midwest with damaging winds, golf ball-size hail on Tuesday
People in Tennessee, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa were at risk from severe thunderstorms set to hit the Midwest on Tuesday.
- USA TODAY
Aurora borealis incoming? Solar storms fuel hopes for northern lights this week
The aurora borealis, or northern lights, might be visible this week across portions of the northern U.S., forecasters said.
- Miami Herald
‘Unique’ mammal’s population took a nosedive. Now CA zoo hopes to help breed ‘puggles’
Among conservationists, these creatures are considered “influential ambassadors for wildlife.”